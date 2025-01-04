New Federal Rule Will Save You Money on Your Next Disney Trip

Everyone who has ever traveled to Walt Disney World knows that feeling. The time comes to check out and settle that bill as you return to reality.

You get the email or the printout from the front desk and realize you charged too much to your room. There was that drink at the pool and that meal in the restaurant, but way down at the bottom is something that you didn’t realize was coming.

For years, hotels have tacked on “resort fees” that appear only on the final bill once you’ve stayed there. These fees cover items that used to be included in the cost of your stay, like cleaning, fitness centers, and pools.

These fees don’t just show up in hotel rooms; they also show up when you purchase event tickets. You finally get through the everlasting line, and just before checkout, the cost of your tickets jumps for no apparent reason.

These “junk fees” will now be a thing of the past. The Federal Trade Commission has passed a new rule that forces hotels and ticket agencies to disclose these fees before you purchase your stay or tickets. The new rule bans hotels, short-term rentals, and ticket brokers from adding these hidden fees to your purchase after you’ve agreed to make it.

FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

People deserve to know upfront what they’re being asked to pay — without worrying that they’ll later be saddled with mysterious fees that they haven’t budgeted for and can’t avoid. The FTC’s rule will put an end to junk fees around live event tickets, hotels and vacation rentals, saving Americans billions of dollars and millions of hours in wasted time.

This new rule could save you money the next time you travel to Disney World, especially if you stay at an off-property hotel or short-term rental. For example, Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin charges a $40 “service fee,” which must now be disclosed to travelers.

The rule does not prohibit hotels from charging the fees, but it requires them to publish the fees ahead of time, allowing travelers to make a more informed decision and negotiate with hotels.

So, the next time you’re heading to Disney World or Disneyland, check those “junk fees” and see if you can’t negotiate them with your hotel.