Dolly Parton Sells Integral Dollywood Structure, Immediately Expelled from Theme Park

Dollywood, a cherished Pigeon Forge destination and hallmark of Appalachian charm, has bid farewell to one of its most iconic pieces of history. As the park closes for its annual winter hiatus, news of a major departure has emerged: the sale of the historic Engine 107 steam locomotive. But the story behind its removal is one of generosity and a commitment to helping those in need.

A Landmark of Appalachian Charm

Jointly owned by Herschend Family Entertainment and country music legend Dolly Parton, Dollywood has been a cornerstone of the Pigeon Forge community since 1986. While the property had operated under several names since the 1960s, it was Parton’s vision that truly transformed the park. Today, Dollywood offers a mix of thrilling roller coasters, cultural celebrations, and tributes to Parton’s life and career.

Among its standout attractions are Dolly’s Tennessee Mountain Home, a replica of her childhood cabin, and the recently debuted Dolly Parton Experience museum, which opened in 2024.

Guests from all over the globe visit the park not just for its rides but for its heartfelt embrace of Appalachian traditions, including Southern Gospel music and artisan crafts showcased during its annual Harvest Festival.

Dollywood’s Seasonal Closure

Fresh off the success of its Smoky Mountain Christmas event, which concluded on January 5, 2025, Dollywood has officially closed its gates for the winter season. This routine break allows the park to perform maintenance and prepare for its upcoming spring reopening. Guests can look forward to returning on March 15, 2025, with Passholder Preview Day scheduled for March 14.

The park’s popular water attraction, Dollywood’s Splash Country, will reopen later in the season on May 10, 2025, as temperatures climb.

Engine 107 Departs for a Noble Cause

In a bittersweet announcement, Dollywood revealed that Engine 107, one of its most cherished steam locomotives, is no longer part of the park. However, this isn’t just a story of parting ways—it’s one of compassion.

Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramey explained to 6 News that the Knoxville & Holston River Railroad approached the park to acquire Engine 107 for preservation purposes. In an extraordinary gesture, Dollywood declined any financial compensation for the locomotive. Instead, the park requested that funds be directed toward aiding East Tennessee residents impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“We agreed to provide Engine 107, but we did not sell it to them,” Ramey shared. “In exchange, we asked them to make a donation to support the Mountain Ways Foundation and its direct assistance of those affected by Hurricane Helene.”

Engine 107’s new owners will evaluate its condition before determining its future role. Built in 1887 and retired in 1954, the locomotive was first displayed at Rebel Railroad in 1961 before becoming a fixture at Dollywood’s entrance. Though its departure marks the end of an era, its legacy will live on through the support it provides to the Mountain Ways Foundation.

You can watch the train being removed in the video below:

Operations Unaffected by Locomotive’s Departure

Fortunately, Engine 107’s departure will not disrupt Dollywood’s operations. The park’s beloved 20-minute train ride relies on Engine 192, a 110-ton coal-fired steam locomotive, which remains in service.

A Challenging 2024 for Dollywood

While Dollywood continues to be celebrated for its guest experience—winning Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award as the No. 1 theme park in the United States—the past year has not been without challenges.

In the summer, a water mains leak forced an unexpected closure, followed weeks later by flash flooding that left guests wading through water to reach their vehicles. Hurricane Helene caused disruptions in September, and freezing temperatures led to an early shutdown in December.

Even on its final day of the 2024 season, January 5, Dollywood had to adjust its hours due to “impending inclement weather.”

Despite these setbacks, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and HeartSong Lodge & Resort continued operating, ensuring that visitors could still experience the hospitality synonymous with the park.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As Dollywood prepares to reopen in the spring, it does so with a renewed sense of purpose. The departure of Engine 107 underscores the park’s commitment to making a difference beyond its gates. While guests may miss seeing the locomotive, they can take heart in knowing that its absence represents hope and support for a community in need.

With new attractions, seasonal festivals, and an enduring dedication to its Appalachian roots, Dollywood promises another unforgettable year for visitors near and far.