Paying Guests Forbidden From Entering Disneyland Theme Parks Amid Security Meltdown

Disneyland Resort security reportedly refused paying guests entry onto the Southern California theme park’s property during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As crowds flooded Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney, security wait times soared, and Disney cast members chose to limit guest access to the area.

The week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve is historically the busiest at the Southern California and Central Florida Disney parks. In recent days, Inside the Magic has reported on sold-out theme park tickets, fully booked $400 Lightning Lane Passes, and hours-long waits for Disneyland Resort security screening.

On December 27, 2024, TikTok user @mandalodien shared this video taken while driving past the entrance to Disneyland Resort. Besides exposing the lengthy security line, the Disney Park guest revealed that security had forbidden cars from dropping off guests on Disney property, forcing them to drop off somewhere else or pay to park.

“Drop off closed,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “Looooonnnnggsg line to go through security.”

In the comments, the Disney Park guest explained that the video was taken around 10:15 a.m. The security line went through the area typically used for guest drop-offs, spurring Disney cast members’ decision to ban drop-offs.

Other Disney Park guests said their experience was as bad as the video made it look.

“I was there,” @a_elias1212 commented. “Took us an hour and a half to get through security and in the park…[Got there at] 8:30 and didn’t get in the park until 10:00.”

“I was there,” @llajairagarcia replied. “…It was a good 45 minutes to get into the parks.”

Some Disney Parks fans said these crowd levels make them avoid Disneyland Resort during the holidays.

“The week between Christmas and new years is the absolute worst time to go to Disney,” said @danieltopel8. “Speaking as a former [cast member], just stay away.”

“Never ever go the week between Xmas and new years,” @ksimmons3155 echoed.

Still, other guests said enjoying a crowded Disneyland Resort visit is possible by arriving early and planning ahead.

“It wasn’t that bad… it was OK and if you are going …… try to get the lightning Lane it is Worth it.. We got on the Cars ride 3 times..,” @oli.sando wrote.

“It really wasn’t that bad,” @bgsu1972 agreed. “Had a hopper ticket and LL. Got on everything more than once. Security was fast to get through on the other side of Downtown Disney. Rope dropped too!”

Have crowds impacted your visit to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.