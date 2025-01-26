Days After Trump Banned Diversity, Disney Announces Black History Month Lineup

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating that all diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in the federal government be dismantled.

The order calls for the “termination of DEI programs, mandates, policies, preferences and activities in the federal government along with the review and revision of existing federal employment practices, union contracts and training policies or programs.”

The President gave all federal departments 60 days to terminate all DEI programs, equity grants, environmental justice programs, equity-related grants, and hiring practices. Thus, the order effectively ended any type of DEI program in the federal government.

A number of companies quickly followed suit even though Trump’s executive order only applied to the federal government, not private companies. Target, McDonald’s, Harley-Davidson, Wal-Mart, and Lowe’s all ended their DEI training programs.

Despite the executive order and pressure on companies to end their programs, The Walt Disney Company continues to promote its DEI program and hiring practices on its website. The company proclaims, “At Disney, we want everyone to feel they belong.”

Disney and its CEO, Bob Iger, have had a contentious relationship with Trump, including the President threatening to have the FCC revoke ABC’s license after what he called an unfair debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Just days after Trump signed his executive order, Disney World announced its lineup for Black History Month in February, almost tempting Trump and his administration to react to Disney’s post. Disney announced:

Join us for an exciting line-up of soulful celebrations at Disney Parks in honor of Black History Month! This February and beyond, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort invite you to ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ with experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and entertainment. From captivating performances —including gospel concerts and DISNEY ON BROADWAY performances — to meet-and-greets with beloved characters such as Princess Tiana, there’s so much to enjoy. Savor delicious food and drinks and admire stunning artwork that beautifully celebrates Black excellence! And now is one of the best times to visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with a variety of ticket and hotel discounts available.

Black History Month will kick off on February 1 with journalist Tamron Hall as the Grand Marshall of a special parade at the Magic Kingdom. Disney will also bring African American artists and singers to EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts.

There will also be a special character meet and greet and food to celebrate Black History Month. At Disneyland, there will be a celebration of Disney’s first African American animator, Floyd Norman.

So, despite other companies moving away from DEI, Disney continues celebrating diversity in all forms this Black History Month.