Horror Icon and ‘Star Trek’ Actor Passes Away at 69

Actor Tony Todd, Iconic ‘Candyman’ Star, Dies at 69

According to sources, Todd passed away on Wednesday at his California home. Known for his commanding screen presence, Todd captivated audiences with his complex and chilling portrayal of Candyman, which launched him into horror stardom.

A Career Spanning 200 Films and TV Appearances

Born in Washington, D.C., Todd built an impressive career in entertainment, appearing in over 200 films and television shows. He debuted in 1986 with the fantasy-drama Sleepwalk, followed by roles in popular 80s films like Platoon and Lean on Me.

However, his career-defining moment came in 1992 with Candyman, a film that became a cultural touchstone in horror and led to three sequels, including Nia DaCosta’s 2021 reimagining.

A Unique Responsibility as Candyman

For Todd, his role as Candyman held a special significance. In a 1995 profile with The Washington Post, he expressed a sense of responsibility, as Candyman was one of the few Black horror icons at the time. “It’s a big responsibility, being the only one of anything in 1995,” he said, adding, “It’s better to do this than to be associated with a drug icon.”

Tony Todd: Candyman’s Place in Horror History

Todd’s portrayal of Candyman is widely celebrated as one of horror’s most unforgettable characters.

The role earned spots on numerous “Best Villains” and “Best Slasher” lists, including those by Bloody Disgusting, Rolling Stone, and Fandango. Virginia Madsen, who starred alongside Todd in Candyman, expressed her sadness in a Friday night Instagram Reel, calling him “my beloved Candyman” and thanking fans for their condolences.

Other Notable Roles: Final Destination and Television Appearances

Beyond Candyman, Todd took on the role of William Bludworth in the Final Destination series, where his character’s haunting aura added depth to the franchise. Kayla Turner of Screen Rant recently highlighted Bludworth as the “best” character in Final Destination, noting Todd’s compelling interpretation.

Todd’s co-star Devon Sawa paid tribute, stating, “Tony Todd was a friend even through my darkest times. I’ll never forget that.”

Todd’s television career was equally expansive. His credits include Night Court, Law & Order, The X-Files, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Netflix’s Dota: Dragon’s Blood. Todd’s final appearance was on this animated series, continuing his legacy in entertainment.

A Recognizable Voice in Video Games

Todd’s deep, resonant voice found a home in video games as well. He voiced characters in franchises such as Star Trek, Call of Duty, and Spider-Man 2, where his portrayal of Venom earned him a nomination for the 2024 British Academy Video Games Awards.

Tony Todd: Posthumous Appearance and Legacy

Fans can look forward to a final performance from Todd in the upcoming Final Destination: Bloodlines, where he will reprise his role as William Bludworth. He is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana. Tony Todd’s legacy endures as a pioneering figure in horror and an actor who brought gravitas and depth to every role he played.