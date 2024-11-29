The Explicit ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Joke Deemed Too Dirty by Disney

A joke that was too dirty to be included in Deadpool & Wolverine has been revealed, and we can honestly say we’re not that surprised Disney said no.

A new look at the official script for Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) finally revealed the incredibly NSFW joke that Disney said no to. Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, had previously stated that there was a specific joke that the team went back and forth on with Disney, a joke that would ultimately not make the final cut.

Fans were curious as to what this joke might have been, as Deadpool & Wolverine was certainly not family-friendly, nor did it hold back when it came to adult humor. However, after reading the joke, it might not come as a surprise to see why Disney ultimately said no.

Spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine below!

The joke would have occurred during the scene where Deadpool wakes up at the Fox heroes’ hideout in The Void. After Elektra, X-23, and Gambit all make an appearance, a shadowed fourth figure comes out, and Deadpool asks if he is Magneto.

This unknown figure turns out to be Blade, who tells Deadpool that Magneto is dead. In response, the Merc with a Mouth originally was supposed to reply, “What, we can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c*** in my throat.”

Reynolds explained to Collider earlier this year that there was a back-and-forth with Disney over one joke in particular.

“There was a note about this one line, and I’ll say this, which is that I was asked to take the line out. I was not even mandated to take the line out. To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, ‘I’m in for a penny, I’m in for a pound. And if you take it out, I’d love it. If you don’t, I will still love and support you, this movie and all the hard work that went into it.’” Reynolds said.

The actor continued, “So, come on. At that point, you go, ‘Do I want to stick with pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?’ Look, the answer is of course I’m going to die on a hill over one joke, but then you sober up a few weeks later.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is full of crass humor, coarse language, and enough references to make the biggest Marvel Comics fan’s eyes water. However, Disney is reportedly very keen on keeping both Deadpool & Wolverine around for the foreseeable future, meaning the company is fully on board with all the hard R-rated content.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to stream on Disney+, as are a few other hard R-rated projects like this year’s Alien: Romulus.

