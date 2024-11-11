Chance Encounter With Random Firefighter at a Theme Park Saved Her Baby’s Life

Usually, when guests head to a theme park, they complain about the other people they encounter during their day. Theme park guests rarely rely on the kindness of strangers, especially for something as serious as saving a baby’s life.

Sarah Love wasn’t expecting the kindness of a stranger on her day at SeaWorld in Orlando. Love, her husband, and six children were enjoying the theme park when a local firefighter approached them.

The firefighter explained his identity and told Love that her newborn son, Lincoln, needed medical attention. The man told Love that it was nothing to be concerned about, but Lincoln appeared jaundiced, and he was worried.

Jaundice causes the skin and whites of the eyes to appear yellow or green. It is caused by excessive bilirubin circulating in the bloodstream. Jaundice often occurs in newborns and usually goes away within a week or two, but if it persists, it could be a sign of problems with the liver, gallbladder, or pancreas.

Love took Lincoln to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with biliary atresia. Lincoln would have two surgeries and spent a month in the hospital.

Lincoln was eventually diagnosed with Alagille syndrome. It is a genetic disorder in which the person has fewer bile ducts than usual in their liver. Alagille Syndrome affects the liver, skin, heart, face, kidneys, and eyes.

Thanks to the kindness and awareness of a random firefighter, Lincoln has returned home and is working his way back to health.

Love told WESH:

I absolutely think it was our heavenly father putting the right people in the right place at the right time. I think it was a lot of courage on his part. I’m sure there was some hesitation or unsure feelings on his part that he should speak up.

Despite the local firefighter saving her son’s life with his diagnosis, Love never actually got his name. This is where you can help.

Love is asking if anyone knows who the firefighter at SeaWorld was who helped them on that day. Please email news@wesh.com with any details. She is hoping for one more encounter with the firefighter to thank him for saving her baby’s life.