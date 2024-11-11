Home » Theme Parks » SeaWorld

Chance Encounter With Random Firefighter at a Theme Park Saved Her Baby’s Life

in SeaWorld, Theme Parks

Posted on by Rick Lye
A colorful sign for SeaWorld Orlando is set against a backdrop of lush greenery, featuring a stylized depiction of a sea creature. In the distance, an American flag is visible atop a tall structure, highlighting the park despite recent SeaWorld roller coaster issues.

Credit: SeaWorld

Usually, when guests head to a theme park, they complain about the other people they encounter during their day. Theme park guests rarely rely on the kindness of strangers, especially for something as serious as saving a baby’s life.

Aerial view of Aquatica Orlando (Florida theme park owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.) at sunset
Credit: Aquatica Orlando

Sarah Love wasn’t expecting the kindness of a stranger on her day at SeaWorld in Orlando. Love, her husband, and six children were enjoying the theme park when a local firefighter approached them.

The firefighter explained his identity and told Love that her newborn son, Lincoln, needed medical attention. The man told Love that it was nothing to be concerned about, but Lincoln appeared jaundiced, and he was worried.

Jaundice causes the skin and whites of the eyes to appear yellow or green. It is caused by excessive bilirubin circulating in the bloodstream. Jaundice often occurs in newborns and usually goes away within a week or two, but if it persists, it could be a sign of problems with the liver, gallbladder, or pancreas.

Ihu's Breakaway Falls at Aquatica Orlando, Florida theme park owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.
Credit: Aquatica Orlando

Love took Lincoln to a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with biliary atresia. Lincoln would have two surgeries and spent a month in the hospital.

Lincoln was eventually diagnosed with Alagille syndrome. It is a genetic disorder in which the person has fewer bile ducts than usual in their liver. Alagille Syndrome affects the liver, skin, heart, face, kidneys, and eyes.

Thanks to the kindness and awareness of a random firefighter, Lincoln has returned home and is working his way back to health.

Love told WESH:

I absolutely think it was our heavenly father putting the right people in the right place at the right time. I think it was a lot of courage on his part. I’m sure there was some hesitation or unsure feelings on his part that he should speak up.

Two guests look at a dolphin underwater in SeaWorld Orlando
Credit: SeaWorld

Despite the local firefighter saving her son’s life with his diagnosis, Love never actually got his name. This is where you can help.

Love is asking if anyone knows who the firefighter at SeaWorld was who helped them on that day. Please email news@wesh.com with any details. She is hoping for one more encounter with the firefighter to thank him for saving her baby’s life.

in SeaWorld, Theme Parks

Tagged:SeaWorld Orlando

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Comments Off on Chance Encounter With Random Firefighter at a Theme Park Saved Her Baby’s Life