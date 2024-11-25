Dolly Parton Issues Important Message to Dollywood Guests, Immediately Reaches Thousands

Dollywood, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, continues to captivate visitors with its blend of Southern charm, thrilling attractions, and festive celebrations. While its origins trace back to a modest steam train attraction called Rebel Railroad, Dollywood has grown into a world-class theme park, now delighting guests with extended operating hours, new attractions, and the magic of the holiday season.

A Legacy of Transformation: From Rebel Railroad to Dollywood

Dollywood’s journey began in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as a small steam train attraction. Over the decades, it transformed into Goldrush Junction, then Silver Dollar City, and ultimately, in 1986, it became Dollywood. The park’s rebranding was driven by a visionary partnership between country music icon Dolly Parton and the Herschend family, owners of Silver Dollar City.

“I always thought that if I made it big, I’d come back to my part of the country and do something great,” Parton shared in a 2010 interview. Her dream of creating jobs and celebrating Appalachian culture came to life in Dollywood, a 160-acre park now visited by over 3 million people annually.

Dollywood Extends Hours for More Holiday Fun

In a surprise announcement on social media, Dollywood revealed it would extend its operating hours until 10:00 p.m. tonight, giving guests an additional hour of holiday joy. This unexpected extension comes as a welcome treat during the park’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, one of the most celebrated holiday festivals in the industry.

Dollywood posted, “PARK UPDATE: Dollywood park hours have been extended to 10 p.m. tonight, November 25”.

The extended hours allow guests to enjoy more of Dollywood’s world-class rides, festive shows, and dazzling light displays, ensuring their visit is even more magical.

Challenges Turned Opportunities: Recent Closures and Triumphs

This announcement comes on the heels of a challenging year for Dollywood. From closures caused by Hurricane Helene to a water main break and flash floods in July, the park faced numerous hurdles. During one flood, social media was abuzz with stories of visitors navigating through high waters, with some even dismantling a fence to exit the parking lot after a tree blocked the road.

Despite these setbacks, Dollywood has bounced back, proving its resilience by continuing to innovate and delight its visitors.

Smoky Mountain Christmas: A Holiday Wonderland

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival is in full swing, and this year, it’s bigger and brighter than ever. Here’s what guests can look forward to:

Immersive Holiday Attractions

Snow in the Grove: Wildwood Grove transforms into a snowy wonderland as snowflakes fall around the glowing Wildwood Tree.

Wildwood Grove transforms into a snowy wonderland as snowflakes fall around the glowing Wildwood Tree. Christmas Reflections Light Installation: Rivertown sparkles with five stunningly decorated trees reflecting on the pond’s surface, adding to the park’s more than 6 million lights.

Rivertown sparkles with five stunningly decorated trees reflecting on the pond’s surface, adding to the park’s more than 6 million lights. Glacier Ridge: Vibrant nighttime displays light up Timber Canyon, Wildwood Grove, and Wilderness Pass.

Unforgettable Entertainment

Dollywood’s stages come alive with heartwarming holiday performances:

Heidi Parton’s A Christmas to Remember: Dolly’s niece shares family stories and songs in the Dreamsong Theater.

Dolly’s niece shares family stories and songs in the Dreamsong Theater. Christmas in the Smokies: A Dollywood tradition since 1990, this fan-favorite show returns to the Celebrity Theater.

A Dollywood tradition since 1990, this fan-favorite show returns to the Celebrity Theater. Other highlights include “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” and more.

Meet Santa in His Smoky Mountain Cabin

Families can visit Santa Claus as he finalizes his Naughty and Nice list in a cozy cabin. This unique experience is only available until Christmas Day, so guests are encouraged to visit early.

Festive Feasts and Sweet Treats

Dollywood’s culinary team has outdone themselves with a menu full of holiday delights. Guests can savor savory options like rosemary garlic white pizza and holiday stuffing stackers, or indulge in sweet treats like red velvet whoopie pies and peppermint twist cupcakes.

Dollywood’s Resort Properties Join the Festivities

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and HeartSong Lodge & Resort offer their own brand of holiday magic. Guests can enjoy:

Roaming holiday entertainment

Marshmallow roasting and hot apple cider

Camp DW activities, perfect for young visitors

Looking Ahead: A Season of Joy and New Possibilities

For those looking to share the joy of Dollywood year-round, a Season Pass is the ultimate holiday gift. Guests purchasing Gold or Diamond Season Passes during the Smoky Mountain Christmas festival gain access for the remainder of this year and all of 2025.

The Magic of Dollywood Lives On

With its extended hours, spectacular Christmas celebration, and a rich history rooted in Dolly Parton’s dreams, Dollywood continues to shine as a top destination for family fun. Whether you’re savoring an extra hour of rides or marveling at the millions of twinkling lights, Dollywood proves time and again that it’s a place where memories are made, no matter the season.

Plan your visit soon to experience the magic firsthand—you might even spot Dolly herself, sprinkling her signature charm across the park!