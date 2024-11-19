Disney World Unveils $260 Million, 120,000-Square-Foot Expansion: Here’s What’s Coming for Guests

An exciting new expansion is starting to break ground at Walt Disney World Resort today.

Disney World Expansion Breaks Ground: A Game-Changer for Convention Guests and the Resort

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is raising the bar for convention and event spaces with its latest groundbreaking project. Executives from Tishman Realty, MetLife, Marriott International, and Walt Disney World recently gathered to launch the construction of a state-of-the-art, 120,000-square-foot addition to the resort’s meeting and convention spaces. This ambitious expansion signals Disney’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences and maintaining its reputation as a top-tier destination for both leisure and business travelers.

A Closer Look at the Expansion Details

Central to the expansion is a new two-story annex at the Dolphin Resort. Designed to complement the iconic Michael Graves aesthetic, the building will feature a modern twist, incorporating natural light, water-themed elements, and wood finishes. The standout features of this new annex include:

41,000-square-foot multi-purpose area: Perfect for hosting large gatherings or adapting to smaller events.

Perfect for hosting large gatherings or adapting to smaller events. Flexible ballroom spaces: An upper-level ballroom that can be divided into smaller sections to cater to diverse event needs.

An upper-level ballroom that can be divided into smaller sections to cater to diverse event needs. Pre-function areas: Designed for seamless transitions and networking opportunities, these spaces will set a new standard in event hosting.

The innovative design is set to balance functionality and elegance, ensuring that guests enjoy a premium experience whether attending a corporate conference or a celebratory gala.

Growing Capacity to Meet Demand at Disney World

Upon completion, the Swan, Dolphin, and Swan Reserve complex will boast a total of 469,000 square feet of meeting and event space. This expansion further solidifies its status as one of the largest convention properties on the East Coast, rivaling top destinations nationwide.

Beyond the impressive meeting facilities, the complex features 2,619 guest rooms, offering attendees unparalleled convenience and comfort. With its central location in Walt Disney World, the resort provides easy access to the theme parks, making it an ideal blend of business and leisure for visitors.

Investment in the Future

The $275 million investment isn’t just about new construction; it also includes significant updates to existing spaces. The Swan Resort’s guest rooms are undergoing a complete remodel, with completion anticipated in 2024. These upgrades aim to deliver a refreshed and contemporary experience for all guests, aligning with the resort’s ongoing efforts to stay ahead in the competitive hospitality industry.

This expansion represents the first major addition to the Dolphin’s meeting spaces since 2003. The timing couldn’t be better, as the demand for flexible, modern event facilities in Orlando continues to grow.

Timeline: What Disney World Guests Can Expect

The new annex is expected to open its doors in 2026, just in time to accommodate the next wave of conventions and corporate events. With over two decades since the last significant expansion, this project demonstrates the resort’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to meeting evolving guest expectations.

While construction is underway, the resort remains fully operational, with existing meeting spaces and accommodations available for booking. Disney World visitors can look forward to enjoying updated facilities without disruptions during their stay.

What This Means for Guests and the Resort

For convention guests, the expansion promises a more versatile and luxurious event experience. From small business meetings to large-scale conferences, the Swan and Dolphin will soon cater to a wider range of needs, supported by cutting-edge technology and thoughtfully designed spaces.

For leisure travelers, this project underscores Disney’s dedication to providing world-class amenities. The upgrades to guest rooms and the infusion of modern design elements across the property will elevate the overall resort experience.

For Walt Disney World as a whole, this expansion reinforces its position as a destination that offers something for everyone—whether you’re visiting for the magic of the parks or the opportunities within its premier business spaces.

A Glimpse into the Future of Disney World Hospitality

This groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. As it continues to grow and innovate, the resort is poised to attract even more visitors, from families enjoying a Disney vacation to professionals attending high-profile events.

As we look ahead to 2026, one thing is clear: Disney’s blend of imagination and innovation will continue to create unforgettable experiences for all its guests, ensuring the resort remains a cornerstone of the Orlando hospitality landscape. Whether you’re planning your next conference or dreaming of your next magical getaway, this expansion ensures that the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort will be ready to meet—and exceed—your expectations.

By staying at the forefront of guest experience and design, Disney World is not only responding to industry trends but setting the standard for what a premier convention and leisure destination should be. Get ready to experience the future of Disney hospitality in just a few short years!