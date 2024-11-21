Home » Entertainment

In Shocking Move, Forgotten Disney Movie Reportedly Getting a Sequel

For nearly 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has been creating memorable short films, television shows, and movies. Over the years, movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Little Mermaid (1989), Frozen (2013), and Encanto (2021), have become the cornerstone of the company. Fans cannot get enough of the heart-warming tales, and they have largely become what Disney is known for.

However, not every movie is a winner. Disney has had its fair share of flops over the years. Films like Wish (2023), Strange World (2022), Meet the Robinsons (2007), and Treasure Planet (2002) cost a lot of money to make but severely underperformed at the box office.

Live-action films, including The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), John Carter (2012), The Lone Ranger (2013), A Wrinkle in Time (2018), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) also tanked.

When a movie does not do well, the odds of it getting a sequel are slim to none. And with all the budget cuts happening at Disney, it doesn’t seem to make sense for the studio to make a sequel film to a movie that didn’t do well in the first place.

However, that is apparently exactly what is happening to one long-forgotten live-action film.

According to entertainment insider, Jeff Sneider, who runs the website The Insneider, Disney is reportedly making a sequel to the 2007 film Wild Hogs.

Wild Hogs starred Tim Allen, John Travolta, Martin Lawrence, and William H. Macy as four middle-aged friends who are struggling with where they are in life. They decide to go on a road trip from Cincinnati to California. During the trip, the group runs into a dangerous motorcycle gang — the Del Fuegos — who chase the men through New Mexico.

The movie didn’t completely fail at the box office, but was largely disliked by critics and audiences alike. On the website Rotten Tomatoes, Wild Hogs has a 14% critics rating and a 61% audience score.

Sneider also said that the original cast had agreed to return for the sequel. However, we do not know if it will come to the big screen or if Disney will choose to release it on Disney+.

This is not the first time Disney has discussed a Wild Hogs sequel. In 2009, a sequel called Bachelor Ride was in the works, but it was scrapped after the failure that was Disney’s 2009 John Travolta film Old Dogs.

Neither Disney nor the film’s stars have commented on the potential sequel.

Did you like Wild Hogs? Are you excited about a sequel? What Disney movie do you think should have a sequel, but doesn’t? Share your thoughts in the comments!

