Woman Robbed at Universal Orlando Area Hotel by Man Posing as Police Officer

Guests know that when you book a room on Walt Disney World or Universal Studios Orlando property, you’re cut off from the world. The two theme park giants have created their world, and anything that happens in the real world is irrelevant.

However, not all guests choose to stay on Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort property when visiting Central Florida, and the natural world can enter their vacation. For one guest, that meant potential violence of the real world coming to her hotel room.

According to the Orlando Police Department, a 27-year-old New York man is accused of impersonating a police officer, forcing his way into a woman’s hotel room, and robbing her. Michael Rodriguez is facing charges of false imprisonment, falsely impersonating an officer to commit a felony, and robbery with a firearm.

The incident occurred at the Hotel Monreale Express on Universal Boulevard and International Drive near Universal Orlando. Rodriguez showed the woman a fake badge and told her he was with the Orlando Police Department to gain entry to her hotel room.

The arrest warrant said:

The victim told detectives that the suspect restrained her in handcuffs and stole her wallet while displaying what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. Her recollection of events was corroborated by hotel surveillance video.

Police could identify Rodriguez’s car using the hotel’s surveillance footage. He allegedly committed a similar crime in Lantana, Florida, and possibly in Miami before fleeing the state.

Rodriguez was apprehended by police in Georgia while driving the same car he used in the Orlando hotel incident. When the Orlando Police searched the suspect’s vehicle, they found a fake police badge, handcuffs, and other evidence of the Florida robberies.

He is still in Georgia, awaiting extradition to Orange County.

Hotel Safety

Safety should always be a priority when staying at a hotel. Start by selecting a reputable hotel with strong reviews, particularly regarding cleanliness and security. Upon check-in, request a room located between the 2nd and 6th floors, as ground-floor rooms are more accessible, while higher floors may be harder to evacuate in an emergency.

Always use the deadbolt or safety lock on your hotel room door, and avoid propping the door open, even if you’re inside. When you arrive, familiarize yourself with the emergency exits and fire evacuation routes. When leaving your room, avoid displaying valuables like electronics or jewelry, and consider using the hotel safe for essential items like passports or extra cash.

Lastly, be cautious of strangers who may attempt to follow you into the building or your room, and never open the door without verifying who is on the other side.