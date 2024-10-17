‘Stranger Things’ Star Ditches Netflix, Moves to Hit Prime Video Franchise

Stranger Things Season 4 breakout star Mason Dye is departing Netflix and joining up with the streaming giant’s primary rival, Amazon Prime Video.

After captivating audiences as Hawkins High basketball star Jason Carver in Stranger Things Season 4, he’s set to join the final season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series The Boys. Dye will play the superhero Bombsight (per Variety), diving headfirst into a chaotic world of antiheroes and dark humor.

Although little is known of the character as of yet, it appears that he preceded the main events of the series by decades and starred in a Vought-produced thriller movie called The Curse of Fu Manchu.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, which got us thinking about the journeys of other breakout stars from Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown has become a powerhouse since her iconic role as Eleven. She starred in the Netflix movie Enola Holmes (2020), playing Sherlock Holmes’ clever younger sister, and a sequel. She has a number of other Netflix projects either under her belt or upcoming, indicating she’s at the streamer for the foreseeable future.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, has also been busy. After Stranger Things, he leaped into the world of film with roles in the Stephen King adaptation It (2017) and its sequel. He’s lent his voice to the animated film The Addams Family (2019) and is part of the Ghostbusters legacy franchise. Finn has a knack for balancing horror with humor, making us eager to see what he does next.

Then there’s Gaten Matarazzo, known for his infectious energy as Dustin Henderson. Gaten made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen (2021) and hosts the Netflix series Prank Encounters (2019), where he delights in scaring unsuspecting participants. He also recently starred in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the critically acclaimed animated series on Disney+.

Don’t forget about Noah Schnapp, who portrays the tragic Will Byers. Since the show’s start, Noah has landed roles in various projects, including the animated film The Peanuts Movie (2015). He’s also set to star in the upcoming thriller The Weight of Gold (2021), showcasing his dramatic chops.

Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, is making strides as well. He’s been seen in the Broadway production of The Lion King and starred in Concrete Cowboy (2020) alongside Idris Elba. Caleb’s ability to dive into diverse roles is impressive, and fans are eager to see his next move.

The duo of Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) has also been busy. They starred together in the indie film Yes, God, Yes (2020), a coming-of-age story that explores the complexities of adolescence. Their chemistry on and off-screen has made them fan favorites, and we’re excited to see them tackle more challenging roles.

As Mason Dye gears up to portray Bombsight in The Boys, it’s clear that Stranger Things has been a launching pad for many talented actors. Each has carved out their own path, showcasing their range and charisma. With so much talent emerging from Hawkins, the future of these stars looks incredibly bright. Stay tuned; we’ll be following their careers closely!