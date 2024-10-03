Another Guilty Plea in Matthew Perry’s Overdose Death

On October 8, first responders were called to the Pacific Palisades home of Friends star Matthew Perry. The call was made by Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s longtime live-in assistant, who reported that the actor had suffered from a “cardiac event” in his hot tub. Paramedics tried to provide life-saving measures, but they were unable to revive Mr. Perry. He was pronounced dead at just 54 years old.

Two months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced that the actor had died from the “acute effects” of ketamine. There were also several contributing factors as well, including drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine. Buprenorphine is a narcotic that is used to help treat addiction.

In the months that followed, law enforcement agencies — including the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) — worked collaboratively to determine how Perry acquired the significant amount of ketamine found in his system.

Investigative efforts indicated that Perry had been obtaining ketamine illegally, raising questions about his network of suppliers and whether he was under the supervision of a licensed medical professional at the time of his overdose.

In August 2024, authorities announced that five people had been arrested in connection with Mr. Perry’s death. Police arrested Mr. Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Erik Fleming (the middleman), and Jasveen Singha — the “Ketamine Queen” of North Hollywood.

Now, less than two months after his arrest, Dr. Mark Chavez has pleaded guilty in connection with Mr. Perry’s death. The disgraced Dr. ran a legal ketamine clinic, where he allegedly wrote fake prescriptions in order to get his hands on more ketamine that he would then sell illegally.

Per a report from TheWrap:

A doctor [Chavez] who arranged to sell massive vials of ketamine for Matthew Perry in the month before his overdose death has entered a guilty plea to a single federal charge, and could face up to 10 years in prison. The 54-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to one federal count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, and will be sentenced April 2. He is free on $50,000 bond, though he agreed to surrender his California medical license and discontinue his practice, according to court documents obtained by TheWrap. Chavez’s plea deal includes an admission of his role in the conspiracy, acknowledging that he sold ketamine that was ultimately used by Perry, contributing to his death.

In addition to Dr. Chavez, Iwamasa has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in Perry’s death and now faces up to 15 years in prison. Erik Fleming, a friend of Perry’s, also pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution resulting in death. He faces up to 25 years in prison.

The investigation additionally targets Jasveen Sangha, known in certain Hollywood circles as the “Ketamine Queen.” Sangha faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution resulting in death, illustrating the extensive network exploiting Perry’s addiction.

She and Dr. Salvador Plasencia both face life in prison if found guilty of the charges against him.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, drug, or substance abuse, there is help available. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.