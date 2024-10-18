Disney Removes Halloween Decorations and Celebrates Christmas in October

It looks like Christmas has arrived early at Disneyland Resort, and fans are buzzing with speculation. According to social media chatter, many visitors believe Disney is currently filming their annual Christmas special at the park, thanks to some festive transformations around Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The iconic structure, which has been blanketed in snow for the past few days, is now adorned with Christmas trees, twinkling lights, and wreaths, fueling excitement that holiday magic is in the air. This marks a harsh transition from other areas of the resort, which are still celebrating Halloween.

Signs of Christmas at Disneyland

Fans visiting Disneyland this week were quick to notice the sudden shift from fall decor to a winter wonderland around Sleeping Beauty Castle. The snow-covered rooftops, paired with the installation of festive trees and sparkling lights, seem to signal that Disney is in full holiday mode.

Traditionally, Disneyland’s holiday celebrations begin in November, but the recent flurry of decorations has left many convinced that this early preparation is for the filming of Disney’s much-anticipated Christmas special. Although Disney has not officially confirmed that filming is taking place, it wouldn’t be the first time the theme park has served as the backdrop for their annual holiday broadcast.

The Christmas special, which typically airs in December, showcases performances from top musical acts, festive parades, and appearances by beloved Disney characters, all set against the beautifully decorated park. Guests have reportedly also seen such decorations and filming happening in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort.

I’m pretty confident Disney is filming their Christmas special at Disneyland today pic.twitter.com/BTd942Ivjy — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) October 18, 2024

Christmas at Disneyland Resort

The holiday season at Disneyland is one of the most magical times of the year for visitors. From mid-November through early January, the park transforms into a festive paradise. Sleeping Beauty Castle becomes a shimmering focal point, adorned with icicles and dazzling lights, while holiday-themed parades and fireworks fill the skies with Christmas cheer.

Main Street, U.S.A., is another must-see during this time, as it’s decked out with garlands, wreaths, and a towering Christmas tree that lights up each night. Guests can also enjoy the seasonal overlays on popular attractions, like the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which gets its own festive makeovers.

Disneyland’s seasonal food offerings are equally enchanting, with a wide range of Christmas-themed treats and beverages available throughout the park. From peppermint churros to hot chocolate, there’s no shortage of ways to indulge in the holiday spirit.

A Magical Holiday Tradition

While the filming of the Christmas special has not yet been confirmed, the flurry of decorations and the snow-capped Sleeping Beauty Castle suggest that Disneyland is getting ready to spread some holiday cheer, both in the park and on television screens around the world.

With the festive season just around the corner, guests at Disneyland can expect even more holiday magic as the park fully transitions into its Christmas celebration. Whether or not filming is taking place, it’s clear that Christmas has arrived early at the Happiest Place on Earth, and fans couldn’t be more excited.