Home » Theme Parks

Strange Encounter: Families Spot Prophylactic Device at Theme Park

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
A large blue sign at the entrance of Cedar Point amusement park with the text "Welcome to Cedar Point" in white. Above the sign, people are experiencing an exhilarating roller coaster ride, soaring through the air with the blue track in clear view against a bright sky as PETA advocates nearby.

Credit: Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) on X

When you visit a theme park like Cedar Point, you expect to see roller coasters, characters in costumes, and the beautiful sites of Lake Erie. The last thing anyone wants to see, including families and children, is a sexual device out in the open. Yikes.

People ride North America's fastest tilt roller coaster at Cedar Point, featuring several loops and twists. The sky is overcast, and the ride's red and grey tracks stand out. Trees and other attractions are visible in the background.
Credit: Cedar Point

2025 To See Two New Roller Coasters at Cedar Point

Cedar Point has announced the upcoming debut of its 19th roller coaster, Siren’s Curse, set to open for the 2025 season. This new attraction is touted as North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest tilt coaster. “Siren’s Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of—but never spotted,” said Cedar Point in a press release.

“The sirens of the lake, who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs, will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation.”

Ride Statistics:

  • Length: 2,966 feet
  • Top Height: 160 feet
  • Max Speed: 58 mph
  • Ride Duration: Two minutes
  • Airtime Moments: 13 weightless experiences
  • First Drop: 90-degree angle
  • Inversions: Two 360-degree barrel rolls
  • Train Capacity: Two 24-passenger trains with integrated audio and LED lighting
A vibrant, towering roller coaster inside Cedar Point titled Siren's Curse looms against a dramatic sky filled with dark, swirling clouds in North America. The steep drop is filled with riders holding on, facing an intense descent. Known as the fastest coaster, its red tracks and metallic structure contrast with the tumultuous backdrop.
Credit: Inside The Magic

According to Cedar Point, riders will hear the siren’s chilling melodies as they ascend a 160-foot-tall replica of a Lake Erie shipping crane tower. The sounds intensify as riders reach the top, facing a critical moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform will tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing riders to peer down, anxiously awaiting the connection to the track below.

Once the track locks into place, riders will escape the siren’s call, plunging into the abyss and speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a maximum speed of 58 mph. The ride promises thrilling features, including 13 airtime moments, two 360-degree barrel rolls, and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted, overbanked track. In addition to its captivating design, the two 24-passenger trains on Siren’s Curse will feature integrated audio systems and signature LED lighting in each car.

Although many had speculated that this new attraction would occupy the space of the recently closed Snake River Falls boat ride, Cedar Point confirmed that Siren’s Curse would be across from the Iron Dragon suspended roller coaster near the Cedar Point Marina. Amid Siren’s Curse’s excitement, Cedar Point also announced that Top Thrill 2 is scheduled to reopen in 2025.

COMING in 2025 Siren’s Curse – the TALLEST, LONGEST & FASTEST tilt coaster in North America!

@cedarpoint on X

Aside from all of this excitement, something that isn’t exciting and should not be news is the discovery of a used condom on the top of a trash can at Cedar Point. Yikes.

A vibrant image showcasing roller coasters at sunset with the "Six Flags" and "Cedar Point" logos prominently displayed in the foreground, indicating a collaboration or combination of the two well-known amusement parks. A scenic sky and coaster silhouettes enhance the background.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Used Condom Discovered a Top of Trash Can Next to Roller Coaster

A recent incident at Cedar Point has sparked outrage among park visitors after a guest discovered a used condom placed atop a trash can next to the Maverick roller coaster. The unsettling find was documented in a photo circulated on social media, drawing attention to issues of cleanliness and respect within the family-friendly amusement park. While Cedar Point is known for its thrilling rides and family-oriented atmosphere, this incident highlights a growing concern regarding litter and inappropriate behavior among some guests.

Many families visit the park with children in tow, and the presence of such a disgusting item can tarnish their experience. Park-goers must remember that maintaining a clean environment is essential for everyone’s enjoyment. “This behavior is unacceptable,” said a concerned park visitor.

“We come here to create memories with our families, and finding something like this is completely inappropriate. It reflects poorly on the park and its guests.” Cedar Point, which prides itself on being one of the premier amusement parks in the country, strives to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors. Incidents like this serve as a reminder for guests to be respectful of the shared spaces and to dispose of their waste correctly.

Love this used condom on top of mavericks trash can. No its not from me.

@hawkvandelay on X

As families continue to flock to Cedar Point for fun and adventure, everyone must uphold the standards of cleanliness and decency expected at such a beloved destination. By taking responsibility for their actions, guests can help ensure that Cedar Point remains a place where families can enjoy themselves without the worry of encountering inappropriate litter.

in Theme Parks

Tagged:Cedar PointRoller CoastersTheme Park Incidenttheme park newsTheme Parks

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!