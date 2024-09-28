Strange Encounter: Families Spot Prophylactic Device at Theme Park

When you visit a theme park like Cedar Point, you expect to see roller coasters, characters in costumes, and the beautiful sites of Lake Erie. The last thing anyone wants to see, including families and children, is a sexual device out in the open. Yikes.

2025 To See Two New Roller Coasters at Cedar Point

Cedar Point has announced the upcoming debut of its 19th roller coaster, Siren’s Curse, set to open for the 2025 season. This new attraction is touted as North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest tilt coaster. “Siren’s Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of—but never spotted,” said Cedar Point in a press release.

“The sirens of the lake, who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs, will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation.”

Ride Statistics:

Length: 2,966 feet

Top Height: 160 feet

Max Speed: 58 mph

Ride Duration: Two minutes

Airtime Moments: 13 weightless experiences

First Drop: 90-degree angle

Inversions: Two 360-degree barrel rolls

Train Capacity: Two 24-passenger trains with integrated audio and LED lighting

According to Cedar Point, riders will hear the siren’s chilling melodies as they ascend a 160-foot-tall replica of a Lake Erie shipping crane tower. The sounds intensify as riders reach the top, facing a critical moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform will tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing riders to peer down, anxiously awaiting the connection to the track below.

Once the track locks into place, riders will escape the siren’s call, plunging into the abyss and speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a maximum speed of 58 mph. The ride promises thrilling features, including 13 airtime moments, two 360-degree barrel rolls, and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted, overbanked track. In addition to its captivating design, the two 24-passenger trains on Siren’s Curse will feature integrated audio systems and signature LED lighting in each car.

Although many had speculated that this new attraction would occupy the space of the recently closed Snake River Falls boat ride, Cedar Point confirmed that Siren’s Curse would be across from the Iron Dragon suspended roller coaster near the Cedar Point Marina. Amid Siren’s Curse’s excitement, Cedar Point also announced that Top Thrill 2 is scheduled to reopen in 2025.

Aside from all of this excitement, something that isn’t exciting and should not be news is the discovery of a used condom on the top of a trash can at Cedar Point. Yikes.

Used Condom Discovered a Top of Trash Can Next to Roller Coaster

A recent incident at Cedar Point has sparked outrage among park visitors after a guest discovered a used condom placed atop a trash can next to the Maverick roller coaster. The unsettling find was documented in a photo circulated on social media, drawing attention to issues of cleanliness and respect within the family-friendly amusement park. While Cedar Point is known for its thrilling rides and family-oriented atmosphere, this incident highlights a growing concern regarding litter and inappropriate behavior among some guests.

Many families visit the park with children in tow, and the presence of such a disgusting item can tarnish their experience. Park-goers must remember that maintaining a clean environment is essential for everyone’s enjoyment. “This behavior is unacceptable,” said a concerned park visitor.

“We come here to create memories with our families, and finding something like this is completely inappropriate. It reflects poorly on the park and its guests.” Cedar Point, which prides itself on being one of the premier amusement parks in the country, strives to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors. Incidents like this serve as a reminder for guests to be respectful of the shared spaces and to dispose of their waste correctly.

As families continue to flock to Cedar Point for fun and adventure, everyone must uphold the standards of cleanliness and decency expected at such a beloved destination. By taking responsibility for their actions, guests can help ensure that Cedar Point remains a place where families can enjoy themselves without the worry of encountering inappropriate litter.