Guests Who Visit From the Lone Star State (and a Few Other States) Are In For a Shock When They Arrive at Disney World

For guests of the Walt Disney World Resort who call the great state of Texas home, visiting the Central Florida Disney Parks can come with a bit of a challenge.

That’s because, for some Texans, an 82-year partnership initiated by Walt Disney himself means that one of some Texans’ most beloved pastimes simply cannot be offered inside the parks, making for a rather unmagical experience overall.

Texans Like Certain Things (Just Like You Do in Your State)

Texans are known for their friendliness, and they’ve long been associated with their preferences.

Fall Friday nights are dedicated to high school football, and that’s even for people who have no affiliation with a high school because they have children in school. People in Texas love their Dallas Cowboys (and their Houston Texans), win or lose, and many families own one of a variety of “Texas Edition” trucks made by Ford Motor Company, Toyota, GMC, or Chevrolet.

Texans have varying degrees of passion about things like barbecue, sweet tea, Buc-ee’s, the Schlitterbahn, and even Dr. Pepper (though this writer parted ways with the sugary soda years ago).

Dr. Pepper, a beloved Texas tradition that often needs no explaining to Texans, strikes non-Texans as a bit strange. That’s ok, though, because if you stick around a Dr. Pepper-drinking Texan for long enough, he’ll probably offer to give you the whole history of the love affair between Texas and Dr. Pepper, which began in a little place called Waco, Texas, in 1885.

There’s a huge museum dedicated to Dr. Pepper, which was first introduced to the public in 1904 at the World’s Fair. It, too, is located in Waco, not too far from Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia location.

Sorry Texas Disney Fans!

Texans love their Dr. Pepper, but it’s unavailable at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, leading to some confusion among visitors who can’t fathom why Disney opts for Coca-Cola and not for Dr. Pepper. The reason is simple, however, and lies within the boundaries of a now more-than-80-year partnership between Coca-Cola and Disney, a relationship that began in 1942 with Walt Disney’s appearance on a Coca-Cola radio program.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the collaboration started when Walt Disney was featured on the Coca-Cola radio show titled The Pause That Refreshes on the Air in 1942. By 1950, Coca-Cola returned the favor, sponsoring Disney’s television special titled One Hour in Wonderland, and when Disneyland opened on July 17, 1955, it was Coca-Cola that sponsored the Refreshment Corner, located on Main Street, U.S.A.

During the construction of Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney sought corporate sponsors for funding, with Coca-Cola sponsoring the Coca-Cola Refreshment Corner and Pepsi-Cola sponsoring the Golden Horseshoe.

Sadly, however, Dr. Pepper has yet to stake its claim in any part of Disney Parks’ history.

Sorry, Texans. The hard truth is that you’ll have to love Disney World minus the Dr. Pepper. And as long as we’re on the subject, this writer might as well enlighten you to this hard truth as well: the nearest Whataburger is quite far away as well.