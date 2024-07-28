‘Beauty and the Beast’ Rapidly Pulled From Disney Park After Controversial Incident

It looks like two major characters were recently removed from one of Disney’s biggest shows, leaving fans to wonder what went wrong, and why these characters were suspended from the production.

For over three decades, Disneyland Park has captivated audiences with its nightly spectacular, Fantasmic!. A mesmerizing blend of fireworks, water effects, pyrotechnics, music, and live performance, the show transports guests into the enchanting world of Mickey Mouse’s imagination.

From classic Disney heroes to iconic villains, Fantasmic! weaves a tapestry of beloved characters and thrilling encounters, culminating in a triumphant battle between good and evil.

While Fantasmic! has consistently been a beloved cornerstone of Disneyland, the show has faced its share of challenges. In April 2023, a fire engulfed the Maleficent dragon animatronic, leading to the temporary closure of the show and necessitating medical attention for several cast members exposed to smoke.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the incident resulted in significant damage to the lighting and stage, forcing show creators to reimagine the iconic dragon sequence.

The Maleficent dragon incident is not an isolated occurrence. Disneyland has experienced several fire-related incidents throughout its history. From castle fires to parade float malfunctions, the park has faced its share of challenges related to pyrotechnics and electrical systems.

While these incidents have disrupted operations and caused temporary closures, Disney has consistently demonstrated its commitment to guest safety and the restoration of its beloved attractions.

More recently, a technical malfunction during a Fantasmic! performance highlighted the intricate nature of the show’s pyrotechnics. An unexpected burst of fireworks during Mickey Mouse’s climactic scene underscored the potential risks associated with large-scale pyrotechnic displays. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the show continued to its conclusion.

Despite these setbacks, Fantasmic! remains a beloved and iconic part of the Disneyland experience. Disney’s dedication to maintaining the show’s magic while prioritizing guest safety is evident in its ongoing efforts to enhance the spectacle and address potential hazards.

Now, another issue has arisen when it comes to Fantastic!

Disneyland guest Matt DH shared that Belle and The Beast were removed from last night’s performance of Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park. It appears that the float and characters were removed entirely, however, the music “Tale as Old as Time” did still play. During this time, the other Disney romance characters, Rapunzel and Flynn and Ariel and Eric continued to dance through the Beauty and the Beast section in order to not have a lull in the show.

No Beauty and the Beast float during the first show of Fantasmic! tonight at Disneyland so the other floats danced to the song instead

No Beauty and the Beast float during the first show of Fantasmic! tonight at Disneyland so the other floats danced to the song instead pic.twitter.com/C20l727Aep — Matt DH (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 28, 2024

Disney has not explained why the characters were missing from the show, but this could be due to a vast amount of reasons. There could have been a technical issue with the float or the costumes, the show may have been missing their performers yesterday evening, and so much more.

Either way, it is clear that things were not going right, so in order to keep the show moving as planned, a quick change was made, and the other four characters filled in the void.

This is likely not a permanent change, as Beauty and the Beast is one of the more popular IP’s at Disney, without much controversy surrounding the narrative.

Back when the live-action film came out, there were some issues with those who were not happy with LeFou being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Director Bill Condon’s reimagining of a classic hit a nerve: a drive-in theater in Alabama boycotted the film, the Russian government considered doing the same, and Malaysia’s film censorship board asked Disney to cut the film’s gay scene, which the studio refused.

The fact that an Alabama movie theater, the Russian government, and Malaysian censors all opposed a Disney film was notable. This Alabama theater became part of the national conversation about LGBTQ tolerance.

The Henagar Drive-In in Henagar, Alabama, was at the center of this controversy. In 2017, a representative of the theater posted a now-deleted Facebook message declaring they would not show the movie because LeFou is gay, and homosexuality conflicted with Christian beliefs.

”When companies continually force their views on us, we need to take a stand,” the March 2 Facebook post stated. “We all make choices, and I am making mine. If I can’t sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me, then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That’s fine. We are, first and foremost, Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches.”

The boycott’s reach was perhaps most evident in a petition from the American Family Association (AFA), a fundamentalist “family values” group, supporting the boycott. The petition, which stated that “Disney wants to normalize homosexuality in its productions,” garnered over 50,000 signatures — more than 20 times Henagar, Alabama’s population of 2,300 (according to the 2010 census).

In the new Beauty and the Beast, Gaston and LeFou do not have a sexual relationship, although LeFou reminisces about their bonding time during an unspecified war.

LeFou had an unrequited crush on Gaston throughout the movie and eventually realized he was gay, acknowledging that Gaston wouldn’t reciprocate his feelings. The “gayest” part of the movie occurred during the “Gaston” number, where Condon and company used Ashman’s original lyrics.

There was meant to be a spin-off with Gaston and LeFou, but it has yet to materialize.

There has also been a lawsuit that Disney has had to settle regarding the film, which you can read more about here.

Even with this “woke” upset, an accusation Disney has been hit with time and time again, The Walt Disney Company has made it clear that they have a goal of inclusivity and will not divert from that, from their films to their theme parks (a good example being the removal of Splash Mountain and the addition of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure).

Plus, the live-action Beauty and the Beast grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2017 and the tenth-highest-grossing film of all time in 2017, so I think Disney has little they are worried about when it comes to promoting Belle and Beast in their theme parks.

Have you ever noticed characters missing from a Disney show or performance?