Five Men Convicted of Running Illegal Streaming Company ‘Jetflicks’

Five men have been convicted for operating an illegal streaming service that offered more content to its subscribers than Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu combined.

Five Convictions Handed Down

U.S. Department of Justice, five men have been convicted by a federal jury in a According to thefive men have been convicted by a federal jury in a Las Vegas court for operating a massive illegal streaming company called “Jetflicks.”

The men—Kristopher Dallmann, Douglas Courson, Felipe Garcia, Jared Jaurequi, and Peter Huber—started operating the illegal streamer in 2007. They built the service’s massive library of content by finding illegal copies of various types of content online and downloading the content to Jetflicks’ many servers.

“The defendants operated Jetflicks, an illicit streaming service they used to distribute hundreds of thousands of stolen television episodes,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“Their scheme generated millions of dollars in criminal profits while causing copyright owners to lose out. These convictions underscore the Criminal Division’s commitment to protecting intellectual property rights by prosecuting digital piracy schemes and bringing offenders to justice.”

“The defendants conspired to operate an online streaming service that unlawfully reproduced and distributed thousands of copyrighted television programs for their own personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada added. “This case is another example of our steadfast commitment to combat intellectual property theft and to hold accountable those who violate intellectual property rights laws.”

“The defendants ran a platform that automated the theft of TV shows and distributed the stolen content to subscribers,” said Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office.

“When complaints from copyright holders and problems with payment service providers threatened to topple the illicit multi-million-dollar enterprise, the defendants tried to disguise Jetflicks as an aviation entertainment company. Digital piracy is not a victimless crime. As these convictions demonstrate, the FBI will indeed investigate those who illegally profit from the creative works of others.”

A Hefty Payout and Jail Time

According to the Justice Department , the five men made millions of dollars operating the subscription-based service by streaming copyrighted and stolen content to tens of thousands of subscribers, each of whom paid a monthly fee to subscribe to the illegal service.

All five of the men who were involved in Jetflicks were convicted of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement. Additionally, Dallman was convicted of three counts of misdemeanor criminal copyright infringement, as well as two counts of money laundering by concealment, per the Department of Justice.

Dallmann could be sentenced to a maximum of 48 years in prison, while Courson, Garcia, Jaurequi, and Huber could face as many as five years in prison each. The date for the men’s sentencing has not yet been set, and at this time, it’s unclear whether the men have legal representation.