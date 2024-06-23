Home » Movies & TV

Five Men Convicted of Running Illegal Streaming Company ‘Jetflicks’

in Entertainment, Movies, Movies & TV, Television

Posted on by Becky Burkett
An image features the word "JETFLICKS" in bold, stylized colorful letters on a black background. The letters "J" and "ecks" are in a yellow, brushstroke font, while "ETFL" is in a bold, red font. This playful, eye-catching design highlights the brand name associated with recent illegal streaming convictions.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Five men have been convicted for operating an illegal streaming service that offered more content to its subscribers than Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu combined.

Related: Disney, Netflix & Universal Studios Sue Dwayne Johnson For Copyright Infringement & Win Multi-Million-Dollar Settlement

A hand holding a remote control points towards a colorful, blurry TV screen filled with numerous thumbnail images, suggesting a selection of streaming content. In the background, the dark setting underscores the vibrant screen. Recently, five men were convicted for operating Jetflicks, an illegal streaming service.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Five Convictions Handed Down

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, five men have been convicted by a federal jury in a Las Vegas court for operating a massive illegal streaming company called “Jetflicks.”
The men—Kristopher Dallmann, Douglas Courson, Felipe Garcia, Jared Jaurequi, and Peter Huber—started operating the illegal streamer in 2007. They built the service’s massive library of content by finding illegal copies of various types of content online and downloading the content to Jetflicks’ many servers.
A large, bold text "JETFLICKS" in red with the letters "L" and "I" altered to spell "FLICKS," partially overlaying each other in yellow. The background shows multiple screens with various images, hinting at the illegal streaming service. Three people stand with their backs turned, observing the screens.
Credit: Inside the Magic

“The defendants operated Jetflicks, an illicit streaming service they used to distribute hundreds of thousands of stolen television episodes,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“Their scheme generated millions of dollars in criminal profits while causing copyright owners to lose out. These convictions underscore the Criminal Division’s commitment to protecting intellectual property rights by prosecuting digital piracy schemes and bringing offenders to justice.”

“The defendants conspired to operate an online streaming service that unlawfully reproduced and distributed thousands of copyrighted television programs for their own personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada added. “This case is another example of our steadfast commitment to combat intellectual property theft and to hold accountable those who violate intellectual property rights laws.”

Close-up of a person holding a TV remote control in front of a blurred TV screen. The remote has various buttons including numbers, arrows, and volume controls. The TV screen in the background displays a menu or selection of streaming content from what might be an illegal streaming company like Jetflicks.
Credit: Inside the Magic

“The defendants ran a platform that automated the theft of TV shows and distributed the stolen content to subscribers,” said Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office.

“When complaints from copyright holders and problems with payment service providers threatened to topple the illicit multi-million-dollar enterprise, the defendants tried to disguise Jetflicks as an aviation entertainment company. Digital piracy is not a victimless crime. As these convictions demonstrate, the FBI will indeed investigate those who illegally profit from the creative works of others.”

A Hefty Payout and Jail Time

According to the Justice Department, the five men made millions of dollars operating the subscription-based service by streaming copyrighted and stolen content to tens of thousands of subscribers, each of whom paid a monthly fee to subscribe to the illegal service.
The image shows the emblem of the United States Department of Justice centered on a dark grey background. The emblem is a gold seal featuring an eagle, with text below it that reads "THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE" in white capital letters—highlighting their role in cases like Jetflicks' illegal streaming convictions.
Credit: Inside the Magic

All five of the men who were involved in Jetflicks were convicted of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement. Additionally, Dallman was convicted of three counts of misdemeanor criminal copyright infringement, as well as two counts of money laundering by concealment, per the Department of Justice.

Close-up of two hands gripping the bars of a prison cell. The image highlights the stark and strong metal bars, suggesting confinement. The lighting casts a somber, reflective mood over the scene—an evocative portrayal often seen in stories of those convicted for crimes like illegal streaming on Jetflicks.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Dallmann could be sentenced to a maximum of 48 years in prison, while Courson, Garcia, Jaurequi, and Huber could face as many as five years in prison each. The date for the men’s sentencing has not yet been set, and at this time, it’s unclear whether the men have legal representation.

in Entertainment, Movies, Movies & TV, Television

Tagged:NetflixStreamingStreaming Wars

Becky Burkett

Becky's from the Lone Star State and has been writing since she was 10 and encountered her first Disney Park when she was 11. It was love at first Main Street Electrical Parade. Joy is blank lined journals, 0.7 mm pens, and all things Walt, Woody and Buzz, PIXAR, Imagineering, Sleeping Beauty (make it blue!), Disney Parks history and EPCOT. At Disney World, you'll find her croonin' with the birdies at the Enchanted Tiki Room or hangin' with Woody and the gang at Toy Story Land. If you can dream, you really can do it!

Comments Off on Five Men Convicted of Running Illegal Streaming Company ‘Jetflicks’