Millions of Disney World Guests Now Under State of Emergency as Tropical Disturbances Causes Widespread Damages

As rain continues to plummet and fall on Florida, millions of Disney World guests are now under a state of emergency. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued the declaration amid tropical storm and hurricane-like weather.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Issues State of Emergency as Disney World Guests Scramble To Change Vacation Plans

According to ABC News, severe weather conditions have brought more than 2 feet of heavy rainfall to South Florida, resulting in widespread flooding, flight cancellations, road closures, and mandatory evacuations for residents.

Reports indicate that rainfall totals have reached as high as 25 inches in Collier County, 20 inches in North Miami, and 19 inches in Hollywood. In response to the crisis, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota counties.

In Broward County, Mayor Dean Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale announced the deployment of high-water vehicles across the city, with additional support from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sending boats and buggies.

Despite these efforts, residents are advised to avoid traveling on flooded roads. Flood warnings persist from Miami to Fort Lauderdale, with forecasts predicting an additional 4 to 8 inches of rainfall on Thursday. Fort Myers, Naples, and Sarasota are under a flood watch until Thursday evening, while the flood watch for Miami to West Palm Beach remains in effect until Friday evening.

If you've been following along, 2 rare events since yesterday. Sarasota 8" in 3 hrs, Miami Beach-Hollywood the same. The difference is that the West Coast ground is very dry and thirsty so rain is absorbed quick, whereas the East Coast has saturated ground so it's flooding more. https://t.co/7jy7sMxcMV pic.twitter.com/iiLOmgCxS0 — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 12, 2024

During the second week of June, while South Florida faced destructive flooding, Central Florida experienced beneficial tropical rain, offering relief from drought conditions. According to data from the “Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network” (CoCoRahAS), rainfall accumulation reports from Monday, June 10, through Wednesday, June 13, showed significant rainfall across various Central Florida counties.

In Brevard County, Titusville recorded 6.01 inches of rain, while Rockledge, West Melbourne, Satellite Beach, and Palm Shores received between 1.41 and 2.71 inches. Flagler County saw lesser rainfall, with Palm Coast recording 0.59 inches. Meanwhile, Lake County received between 1.36 to 2.06 inches in areas like Oakland, Paisley, Groveland, and Lady Lake.

Marion County experienced rainfall ranging from 0.92 to 1.42 inches, with Belleview and Ocala being notable areas. Orange County reported significant rain, with Union Park recording 6.56 inches and areas like Hunters Creek and Oakland receiving between 1.38 and 2.02 inches.

Similarly, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties reported varying rainfall amounts, contributing to improved water levels and agricultural conditions across Central Florida.

The severe flooding and torrential rain experienced in South Florida pose significant challenges and potential disruptions for millions of Disney World guests traveling from other parts of the state.

With roads closed, flights canceled, and neighborhoods inundated with floodwater, travelers may face delays, detours, and hazardous driving conditions on their journey to the theme parks. Airport closures and flight cancellations in affected areas could lead to missed connections or extended travel times for those flying in.

Additionally, the state of emergency declared in several counties may further complicate travel plans, causing frustration and inconvenience for visitors. Overall, the adverse weather conditions in South Florida could impact the travel experience of millions of Disney World guests, potentially leading to disrupted vacations and travel stress.

Disney World guests affected by the storms, rain, and flooding in South Florida may need to adjust their vacation plans and take precautions to ensure their safety and enjoyment during their visit.

For guests driving to the parks, it’s essential to stay informed about road closures and detours and plan alternative routes if necessary. Those flying in should monitor flight status updates and be prepared for delays or cancellations. Guests already at the parks should watch weather alerts and follow any instructions or recommendations from Disney World officials.

Rescheduling outdoor activities and opting for indoor attractions during heavy rain or storms may be wise. Additionally, guests should prioritize safety and avoid traveling through flooded areas or risking dangerous conditions.

Disney World offers flexible ticket policies for situations like this, allowing guests to modify or reschedule their plans. Overall, staying informed, flexible, and prioritizing safety are essential for Disney World guests navigating adverse weather conditions.