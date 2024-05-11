This ‘UP’-Inspired Airbnb House ACTUALLY FLOATS, But There’s a Catch

Fans of one of Disney and Pixar’s most popular animated films have a unique opportunity to stay at an Airbnb home that was 100% inspired by the film, and they won’t believe their eyes, but there’s a catch.

Disney/Pixar’s ‘UP’ Introduces Fans to Adventure

Released in 2009, the Pixar film UP is a heartwarming tale that takes audiences on a poignant and adventurous journey. Directed by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, the film follows the story of Carl Fredricksen, a widowed elderly man who embarks on a remarkable adventure to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to South America, inadvertently taking a young Wilderness Explorer named Russell along for the ride. Their journey is filled with unexpected challenges, breathtaking landscapes, and encounters with exotic creatures.

Amidst the humor and excitement, UP also explores themes of love, loss, and the importance of companionship. With its colorful animation, memorable characters, and touching storytelling, UP continues to captivate audiences of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the credits roll.

The Film Inspires an Airbnb Home . . . With a Surprise

Now, the beloved 2009 film has inspired a new home that’s part of Airbnb’s Icons series.

Airbnb’s Icons homes serve as a testament to the platform’s commitment to offering unique and unforgettable experiences to its guests. Introduced as a curated collection of accommodations inspired by iconic figures and cultural phenomena, the Icons series transforms ordinary stays into extraordinary adventures.

Whether it’s staying in a meticulously designed replica of a beloved movie home like the UP House from Disney/Pixar’s UP or immersing oneself in the ambiance of a historic recording studio frequented by legendary musicians, each property in the Icon series offers a chance to step into the world of cultural icons.

Carl & Ellie Welcome Guests to Visit

The UP home is located in the city of part of Abiquiu, New Mexico, and features elements from the movie, including family photos, Ellie’s iconic “Adventure Book,” and thousands of filled balloons. The global home rental service teamed up with Disney to design the home’s structure to match the film, including the exact colors used for the house in the film, per Airbnb.

The Fredricksens’ abode even appears to be floating, thanks to a large crane. But fans who have a fear of heights don’t need to worry, as they’re guaranteed to stay on the ground during their entire stay.

“Our community’s safety is incredibly important to us, so guests will not be inside the house while it is lifted,” explained Airbnb spokesperson Haven Thorn. “All guests will remain 100 ft away from the house while the house is lifted. The house will not exceed the height of 50 feet, designated by engineering and crane operators, as safe for lifting.”

A Labor of Love Fun That Took Three Weeks to Complete

The process necessary to build the home took only three weeks. More than 100 people were involved in the project, which called for 8,000 balloons to be blown up with compressed air. The process of blowing up the balloons took 14 days by itself.

When asked why the city of Abiquiu, New Mexico, was chosen as the site for the Up-inspired home, Thorn explained that the location is perfect.

“With its mountainous landscapes, Abiquiu, New Mexico, provides the perfect setting for guests to head out to explore the wilderness and natural surroundings,” she said. “[It’s] a nod to the film’s setting and spirit for adventure.”

How Do I Request a Stay at Carl and Ellie’s House?

Fans hoping to be guests at Carl and Ellie’s house in New Mexico have until 12:59 a.m. MT on May 14, 2024, to make that request.

To stay at the Fredricksens’ abode, guests will have to choose dates, add the names of guests accompanying them, and then answer a question about the reason they want to stay in the home. For more information about requesting a stay, click here. Good luck!