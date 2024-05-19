Dolly Parton Suffers Tragic Passing After Film Legend is Confirmed Dead

Dolly Parton is mourning the loss of friend and co-star Dabney Coleman.

Dabney Coleman, the renowned comic actor known for his roles in 9 to 5, Tootsie, and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, who had a talent for playing characters with few redeeming qualities, has passed away at the age of 92.

Coleman died on Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, as confirmed by his daughter, singer Quincy Coleman, to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she said. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. A teacher, a hero and a king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy … eternally.”

While Bob Coleman found acclaim for his comedic talents, his television career extended beyond traditional sitcoms. He tackled the role of a cantankerous talk show host in NBC’s Buffalo Bill, a critically praised show that unfortunately had a short run of only 26 episodes.

Despite several attempts to headline his own sitcoms, including ABC’s The Slap Maxwell Story, Fox’s Drexell’s Class, and NBC’s Madman of the People, these projects weren’t renewed past their first seasons.

In recent years, Coleman showcased his versatility by taking on dramatic roles. He brought his signature mustache to the character of Burton Fallin, a law firm owner and father figure to Simon Baker’s character, on the CBS drama The Guardian. He also portrayed the powerful Atlantic City figure Commodore Louis Kaestner in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Boardwalk Empire.

Most recently, Coleman embodied John Dutton Sr., the patriarch of the Dutton family (played by Kevin Costner) in the hit drama Yellowstone.

Coleman’s filmography also includes a memorable turn as the chauvinistic and conniving Franklin Hart Jr. in the 1980 workplace comedy 9 to 5. This film, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton in her feature film debut, became a landmark for its portrayal of women’s empowerment. Coleman’s character, ultimately receiving his comeuppance at the hands of Parton’s Doralee Rhodes, serves as a foil to the film’s central themes.

Reflecting on his experience, Coleman acknowledged the established careers of his co-stars. Despite his own rise to prominence with “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” he noted the contrasting nature of the projects. However, Coleman emphasized the warmth and inclusivity he encountered: “There’s no other way to put it,” he said, “all three of them went out of their way to make me feel equal.”

Lily Tomlin is paying tribute to her late co-star Dabney Coleman. The 84-year-old actress honored Coleman following his death with a heartfelt post on social media on Friday, May 17.

“We just loved him,” Tomlin wrote on X (formerly Twitter) about Coleman.

We just loved him. pic.twitter.com/JpwvskaULF — Tomlin and Wagner (@LilyTomlin) May 18, 2024

Tomlin shared a photo from the 1980 classic “9 to 5,” showing herself dressed as Disney’s Snow White in character as Violet Newstead, beside a startled-looking Coleman as her hateful boss, Franklin Hart Jr.

Reflecting on his experience working on “9 to 5,” Coleman previously said, “The girls were so supportive of me and included me in everything.”

“They were on a whole different level than I was at the time, but they were very sensitive about that and made sure that I was included in every publicity shot and tour,” Coleman further explained.

He was photographed reuniting with Tomlin, Dolly Parton, 78, and Jane Fonda, 86, in September 2008 during the opening night of Parton’s 9 to 5 play, inspired by the film, at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles.

It does not seem Parton has commented on the passing of Coleman just yet, but the star is certainly mourning the loss of her friend.

Coleman’s credits also include The Trouble With Girls (1969), Downhill Racer (1969), The Towering Inferno (1974), North Dallas Forty (1979), Melvin & Howard (1980), Modern Problems (1981), Young Doctors in Love (1982), Cloak & Dagger (1984), The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984), The Man With One Red Shoe (1985), There Goes the Neighborhood (1992), Amos & Andrew (1993), Clifford (1994), Devil’s Food (1996), You’ve Got Mail (1998), Inspector Gadget (1999), Stuart Little (1999), Moonlight Mile (2002), Domino (2005) and Rules Don’t Apply (2016).

