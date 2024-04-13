Iconic Disney World Animatronic Goes Missing on Easter Sunday

A beloved Walt Disney World character is gone.

The Walt Disney World Resort features a large collection of classic and iconic animatronic characters. From the limited-motion dolls on “it’s a small world” to complex beasts of machinery like the Yeti on Expedition Everest, Walt Disney World has it all. Perhaps the most iconic Disney animatronics are the ones found inside the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom. This attraction has been around for decades and aims to provide guests with an educational yet entertaining experience about American history. Over the years, the attraction continues to be maintained and updated, with the most recent addition coming in 2021 after Joe Biden was elected as President of the United States of America.

However, there are some more obscure, cult-classic animatronics found in Walt Disney World, and one of them is now missing.

Magic Kingdom is full of unforgettable experiences, with exciting and unique rides, attractions, and experiences that await you at every turn. From Jungle Cruise in Adventureland to Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Fantasyland, there’s truly no end to the long list of fun and magical adventures that await guests. However, Tomorrowland arguably has the best list of attractions in the park, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to classic arcade-inspired rides. The land’s newest ride, TRON Lightcyle / Run, opened at the start of 2023, becoming one of the most high-tech experiences found at Walt Disney World.

However, for many, a Disney theme park is only as good as its food, and Magic Kingdom has quite the selection. In Tomorrowland, guests will find Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, a quick-service restaurant that serves up classic fast food items like cheeseburgers, fried chicken, and french fries. The restaurant is often considered one of the world’s busiest fast-food restaurants, serving thousands of guests daily. However, for some guests, it’s the “live” entertainment that brings them in, not the food, with the restaurant’s host, Sonny Eclipse, providing his musical expertise as guests chow down.

Sonny Eclipse is a large animatronic at the front of the restaurant who entertains guests as they eat, playing an out-of-this-world instrument alongside a group of invisible backup singers called the Space Angels. However, guests hoping to see him perform soon are out of luck, with the animatronic Sonny Eclipse now missing.

BUT THE TOMB WAS EMPTY pic.twitter.com/KdlRiUWvNW — molly 🎠 (@mollsrosebud) April 1, 2024

Twitter user mollsrosebud shared an image of an empty stage at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe, revealing that Sonny had inexplicably vanished. The guest joked about the disappearance, as it occurred on Easter Sunday.

Sonny Eclipse has been known to disappear from time to time, but it never gets easier to say goodbye. It’s likely that the animatronic needed some work done or something replaced. However, the stage that Sonny Eclipse stands on is shared by other performers for limited-time events at the restaurant.

There is currently no information as to why or where Sonny scurried off to, but hopefully, he will be back soon.

What’s your favorite animatronic character at Walt Disney World?