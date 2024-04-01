Disneyland Website Confirms No New Guests Allowed This Week: No Exceptions

Disneyland Resort is officially at maximum capacity for the week.

If you were planning on visiting Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure this week, we are sorry to break the news to you, but the parks will not allow you to enter. All of the Disney parks around the world tend to be busy during the first week of April, as spring break continues to give students one week off of school, making it a popular travel time.

Couple that with the four-day holiday that Easter has brought, and you have a recipe for capacity.

Just yesterday, we shared that Disneyland Paris was actively asking guests to not visit Walt Disney Studios Park due to crowding, telling guests to “come back later” in an official message sent on the Disneyland app, even if they had a reservation to the theme park for the day.

Disneyland Resort was also starting to fill up, with their park pass reservation calendar showing that Disney California Adventure had hit capacity for the week.

Now, around 24 hours later, we can confirm that both Disneyland Park and DCA are at full capacity, so that means even if you are willing to purchase a ticket, or you already did purchase a ticket, if you did not reserve your spot in the park, you will not be entering it.

Disney creators and guests Fresh Baked! I shared the park pass reservation availability calendar for the Inspire Key tier, which is the highest tier of Magic Key, which shows that Saturday is available only this week.

I guess catch me at Universal and Knotts this week lol. First of April has been like this for at least a week now right?

The account mentioned going to Knott’s Berry Farm or Universal Hollywood instead, but guests looking to do this should be aware that Knott’s Berry Farm has been unexpectedly closing due to weather (rain) quite often.

Yesterday, while DCA reservations were gone, having Disneyland available at least allowed guests the option to park hop if they had an applicable ticket if they wanted to see Avengers Campus, stroll through Cars Land, or watch World of Color – ONE. Now, this new sold out calendar does not allow for any entrance whatsoever.

There have been many occasions when guests were visiting both Disneyland and Disney World and were unaware of the park pass reservation system, as it was added to the parks after the pandemic. In the past, purchasing a ticket to the Disney parks was all you had to do to enter, and that routine procedure is the reason why there have been many disappointed guests turned away at the gates.

I even had this happen to me at Disneyland! As a Walt Disney World local, park passes are now much easier to come by, and it is rare that a park will not allow you to book any passes due to the capacity expansion that has been added since the initial COVID capacity rules. Therefore, I was used to making a reservation the night before or day of my park visit.

At Disneyland, capacity limits are more stringent, and there was a day of my vacation when I just could not enter either park, even though I had a valid ticket.

Disney World has eliminated a lot of the park pass reservation steps for guests purchasing date-based tickets now, and the system is mostly utilized by Annual Passholders, but even Passholders have a lot more leniency and do not always have to book a reservation for the park (they can enter after 2:00 p.m. without a reservation, and there are Good-To-Go days).

Disneyland has not changed too much of its park pass reservation system, however, which is why this week is a no-go for guests who did not preplan their visit.

Do you think that Disneyland needs to get rid of its park pass reservation system?