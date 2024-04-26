Dozens of Guests Run off of Disney Ride After It Was Deemed Racist and Offensive

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is celebrating its 60th anniversary. It’s the only attraction at Walt Disney World Resort that’s older than Magic Kingdom Park itself! However, recent reports suggest that the ride might be operating on borrowed time as guests repeatedly use emergency exits without permission.

The Carousel of Progress originated at the 1964 World’s Fair. It moved to Disneyland Park before finally making its way to Magic Kingdom Park’s Tomorrowland, where it temporarily featured a new theme song and storyline. Walt Disney Imagineers restored it to its original condition two decades ago, including the now iconic tune, “It’s A Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow.”

Fans have long begged for updates beyond the recent clothing makeover. The “futuristic” final scene now features outdated technology, like a car phone, and the Progress family dreams about mystical technology that is now mainstream. The attraction increasingly breaks down, leading some to believe that Walt Disney World Resort isn’t adequately caring for it.

However, none of these are the reasons for a recent call for Walt Disney World Resort to close the Carousel of Progress. Last year, Disney Parks fans publicly lamented the attraction’s reference to the first movie with sound. In Act Two, set in the 1920s, the father says:

“Jazz music is the cat’s meow, and there’s been ads in the paper for months for a movie starring Al Jolson—and he’s going to talk! And sing! Boy, I’ve gotta see that.”

“Back in 2020 I went on the Carousel Of Progress for the first time and was shocked to hear a reference to The Jazz Singer, a movie starring Al Jolson, a man famous for his blackface performances,” u/Big_Pomelo_2786 wrote on Reddit. “While the film has significant historical value, as it was the first film to have audio that is recognizable, it is today only really known for its blackface. I am confused on how I feel about the line still being around, as while it is referencing a film resolved around blackface, hiding America’s history isn’t the correct way around it either.”

In another instance, a priest slammed the Carousel of Progress’s depiction of a white patriarchal family. From Rachel (@nerdypriest) on TikTok:

“I’m just saying that I want to write a dissertation not only on questioning the idea that progress is a linear idea and always inherently for the good, and also just the very sad idea of progress that while technology changes, the fundamental structure of the family and the patriarchal order is maintained throughout all of it,” she said. “It’s also the whiteness of the prototypical white American family. There’s a lot.”

This week, multiple reports revealed that dozens of Disney Park guests are running out of the Carousel of Progress–but not because the attraction upset them.

“On our most recent trip we were stuck in the Carousel of Progress…in the 1920s room for three full playthroughs,” u/quicksilver895 recalled. “I love the Carousel of Progress… Once… Three plays in the same room was worse than being stuck on Small World. It was on its fourth when everybody collectively stood up and walked out of the emergency exit.”

u/thedudedude had a similar experience:

Is Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress outdated and politically incorrect? What would you change about the attraction? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.