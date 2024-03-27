‘Star Wars’ Icon Allegedly “Assaulted” by Fan, Update Given

Hayden Christensen was harassed and assaulted during a meet-and-greet at Indiana Comic Convention, claim attendees of the event.

According to multiple attendees, the Star Wars actor – who portrayed Anakin Skywalker during his descent to the Dark Side in two Star Wars prequels and most recently reprised his role in both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka – was assaulted by a fan.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @C_T_1409 was at the convention yesterday (March 26) and shared an in-depth account of the incident on the social media platform.

“I was lined up for Hayden at 10:30 for my autograph from Hayden,” they wrote. “He was ON TIME might I add!!!! Which is important info to the story.”

Not long after, a female attendee was reportedly “inappropriate” towards Christensen, who asked her to “cut it.” When she didn’t stop, she was escorted away while screaming. Christensen then also went backstage but later returned to resume meet and greets. “He stayed multiple hours after the panel to finish pictures and autographs,” they wrote. “A true class act by Hayden.”

Another account of the incident says: “Somebody was talking inappropriately to Hayden. He told her to leave she refused. And that’s when security got involved and escorted her out. Now she’s screaming online she’s going to file a harassment lawsuit against him.”

Attendees have since shared screenshots of posts that the female guest in question allegedly made in a Facebook group dedicated to Indiana Comic Con, in which she argues with other users and repeatedly writes the word “harassment.” Those who witnessed the incident also claim that she shouted the same thing while being taken away by security.

Hayden Christensen has only recently returned to the Star Wars spotlight following his cameos on the franchise’s Disney+ shows. The actor has since signed with a new agency, sparking hopes for more appearances in the future. Most recently, he took over the Empire State Building to start the countdown to May the Fourth (AKA Star Wars Day).

Inside the Magic contacted Indiana Comic Convention for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

