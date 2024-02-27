Netflix Stops Taking Subscription Payments

Netflix has abruptly stopped taking subscription payments via Apple Pay, one of the most popular electronic payment systems in the world. If customers want to still want to watch streaming content on the service, it seems they will have to change things up, no matter what.

Although this is a pretty big change for the largest streaming service in the global market, Netflix does not seem to have made any direct announcement that it is cutting ties with Apple. Instead, the official Help section of the website now has a section simply stating, “Netflix billing through Apple is no longer available for new or rejoining members. Some Apple-billed members in select countries may be prompted to add a new payment method to continue their subscription.”

Related: Latest Netflix Flop Has Studio Scrambling, New ‘Avatar’ Project Confirmed

In some ways, there was perhaps inevitable. Netflix was the most dominant streaming platform in the world for years and still holds a strong lead over competitors like Disney+, Max, and Amazon Prime Video. However, all of those companies have been relentlessly coming for the crown for years, including Apple TV+, the proprietary streaming service of the tech giant.

At a certain point, it would become unavoidable that the two companies would eventually come into conflict and begin to separate. Then there is the massive (sometimes up to 30%) percentage of in-app purchases that Apple takes off the top, which does not make businesses unavoidably yoked to iOS very happy.

However, it seems that the streaming service is through with Apple, even if it will likely spark some backlash and grumbling from subscribers who will either have interruptions or have to update their Netflix account. It seems probable that the streamer is hoping that audiences are too invested in the upcoming Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2 to close things down over the inconvenience.

A spokesperson (per CNN) expanded on the Help section, saying, “If a new payment isn’t added by the monthly subscription renewal date, the member will not be able to use their Netflix account until a new payment method is added. The policy change will affect members using Netflix’s basic plan in countries including the United States and Canada.”

Related: Netflix Content Now Free, Platform Wages War Against Disney With New Message

A Netflix subscription has been part of the landscape of modern media consumption for years now, as has the simplicity and ease of Apple billing. But the streaming wars are not letting up any time soon, and it seems that consumers are having to choose between tech giants more and more.

Inside the Magic reached out to Apple for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Does this change in Netflix account payment bother you? Let us know in the comments below!