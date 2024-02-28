Confirmed: Disney World Adds New Restriction, Ending 53-Year Run

Walt Disney World Resort has made more changes that will affect guests coming to experience its theme parks and resorts, including a restriction that will end a run of 53 years.

If you’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort in the last few years– whether it be at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios– you’ve likely noticed that there are more restrictions being put in place as a way to keep Disney World guests safe, particularly because of the behavior that we have seen come out of many guests.

Now, another restriction has come forward that may affect many guests staying at one of Disney’s most popular resorts. Disney’s Fort Wilderness campground, a beloved destination for families seeking outdoor adventures amidst the magic of Disney, has recently implemented a change to its occupancy policy, according to reports from Kenny the Pirate. Previously allowing up to 10 individuals per campsite, the maximum occupancy has been reduced to 8 people. This adjustment, effective for new reservations in 2024 and 2025, has sparked curiosity among frequent visitors and prospective guests alike.

For those unfamiliar, Fort Wilderness is a unique offering within Walt Disney World Resort, situated amidst the lush woodlands of Florida. Here, guests have the option to lodge in cozy cabins or set up camp with their own RV or tent at spacious campsites. The allure of Fort Wilderness lies not only in its proximity to the enchantment of Disney parks but also in its rustic charm and plethora of recreational activities, ranging from horseback riding to archery and canoeing.

The decision to revise the occupancy limit may leave some patrons pondering the rationale behind Disney’s move. While no official statement has been released by the entertainment giant, speculation abounds regarding the motives behind this adjustment. One plausible explanation is Disney’s proactive approach to managing crowd levels within the resort, particularly during peak seasons such as holidays.

The holiday seasons often witness a surge in visitors flocking to the parks and resorts, eager to partake in the festive atmosphere and seasonal offerings. During these periods, the influx of guests can lead to crowded amenities and potentially detract from the overall guest experience. By reducing the maximum occupancy per campsite, Disney may be seeking to mitigate overcrowding and ensure a more enjoyable stay for all visitors.

Moreover, limiting the number of guests per campsite could also contribute to enhanced safety measures and improved guest comfort. With fewer individuals occupying each site, there is likely to be more space available for recreational activities and maneuvering within the campground. This aligns with Disney’s commitment to prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of its guests.

Despite the adjustment in occupancy policy, Fort Wilderness remains a premier destination for families seeking an immersive outdoor experience intertwined with the magic of Disney. From roasting marshmallows around the campfire to embarking on nature trails teeming with wildlife, there is no shortage of adventures to be had within this idyllic retreat.

As guests plan their future visits to Fort Wilderness, it is essential to stay informed of any updates or changes to resort policies and procedures, especially since the reduction in maximum occupancy may require some adjustment for larger groups.

Just recently, Disney World announced that The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness, which are DVC properties, are projected to open on July 1, 2024. You can read more about them here:

“Introducing The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort—the newest Disney Vacation Club Resort—set within a forest oasis of cypress and pine. Retreat to your own private cabin featuring plenty of modern amenities and charming, convenient comforts. Wake up to the buzzing of life and its endless fun, from poolside relaxation to fishing excursions to fireside sing-a-longs. And create cherished family memories, nestled in the magic of nature. As a Disney Vacation Club Member, you can save on future Disney accommodations—including The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort—as you enjoy vacations, near and far, year after year.”

