Universal Studios Losing Water Park Location This February

Universal Studios has confirmed an upcoming closure.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to two incredible theme parks, each featuring its own unique style, atmosphere, and list of attractions. However, if guests wish to beat the brutal Florida heat, Universal has them covered as well with its Volcano Bay water park. Universal opened Volcano Bay back in 2017, providing some water-soaked entertainment for Guests looking to cool off.

Unfortunately, a section of this park will be closing soon. According to Inside Universal, Tot Tiki Reef will be closing on February 9, 2024, for a brief refurbishment. Tot Tiki Reef is the ideal place to bring younger guests, offering a fun and replacing spot that’s open to the entire family.

“Even the youngest Waturi can get in on the fun in the shallows of Tot Tiki Reef. Play among splashy slides, a tot-sized water volcano, a family of friendly tikis with spraying fountains, and adorable singing whales,” states Universal on the official resort website.

Thankfully, guests will not have to wait long, with the location scheduled to reopen on February 16.

After guests do all there is to do at both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, they can head over to Volcano Bay for a more relaxing but just as exhilarating experience.

Volcano Bay features multiple thrill rides including Ko’okiri Body Plunge, which is a 125 feet ride that features a drop door with a 70-degree fall; Krakatau Aqua Coaster, which is a four-person canoe ride that goes through mists, dark tunnels, and a waterfall; and Puihi of the Maku Puihi Round Raft Rides, which is a five-person raft which takes you through a dark cavern and into a funnel. Volcano Bay competes with other impressive water parks in the Orlando area, such as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Do you enjoy visiting Universal’s Volcano Bay water park? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Universal Orlando?