The Walt Disney Company Reveals Powerful List of Nominees for Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has unveiled its proposed slate of 12 nominees for election at the upcoming 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This information has been shared through preliminary proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The selection of nominees underscores Disney’s unwavering dedication to maintaining a robust Board focused on the company’s long-term performance, strategic growth initiatives, succession planning, and enhancing shareholder value.

It is important to note that the Board is not endorsing the nominations of Nelson Peltz and James Rasulo, presented by Trian Fund Management, L.P., and its affiliates. This group, led by Nelson Peltz and supported by former Disney executive Isaac Perlmutter (collectively known as the “Trian Group”), has put forth these nominations. The Board advises shareholders against voting for the Trian Group nominees and recommends rejecting a corresponding proposal from the Trian Group seeking an amendment to the Company Bylaws.

Disney also released official statements stating the following:

The Board has been continually refreshed, with a focus on directors whose industry experience is additive to the company’s strategic priorities. This includes the recent additions of Darroch, former Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky; and Gorman, Executive Chairman and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, both of whom will be standing for election at the annual meeting. The average tenure of the current Board is six years, with seven out of twelve serving less than six years, and the Board is led by an independent chairman. The nominees reflect Disney’s ongoing commitment to a strong Board focused on the long-term performance of the company, strategic growth initiatives, the succession planning process, and increasing shareholder value.

Disney has released no other word, but they are asking to remove the nominations by Nelson Peltz and James Rasulo, which were put forth by Trian Fund Management, L.P., and its affiliates.