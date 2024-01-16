The Walt Disney Company Reveals Powerful List of Nominees for Board of Directors

The Walt Disney Company released its official list of 12 nominees for its Board of directors, which includes Bob Iger and some other shocking executives.
The Walt Disney Company Has Revealed Its List of Potential Board of Directors
Just moments ago, the Walt Disney Company released a statement confirming its official list of the 12 nominees that it plans to have voted for the Board of Directors in 2024. The list is as follows:
- Mary T. Barra (CEO of General Motors)
- Safra A. Catz (CEO of Oracle)
- Amy L. Chang (Walt Disney Director)
- D. Jeremy Darroch (Former CEO of Sky plc)
- Carolyn N. Everson (Former President of Instacart)
- Michael B.G. Froman (Former United States Trade Representative)
- James P. Gorman (CEO of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management)
- Robert A. Iger (Current CEO of Disney)
- Maria Elena Lagomasino (CEO and managing partner of WE Family Offices)
- Calvin R. McDonald (CEO of Lululemon Athletica)
- Mark G. Parker (Former executive chairman of Nike, Inc.)
- Derica W. Rice (Former chief financial officer of Eli Lilly)
The Walt Disney Company Board officially disclosed its recommended slate of 12 nominees for election at the 2024 annual meeting. Also – the board does not endorse the Trian nominations of Nelson Peltz and James Rasulo. pic.twitter.com/5DEM9P70in
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 16, 2024
The Walt Disney Company Board officially disclosed its recommended slate of 12 nominees for election at the 2024 annual meeting. Also – the board does not endorse the Trian nominations of Nelson Peltz and James Rasulo.