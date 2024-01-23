Experimental New Pixar Movie Coming to Disney+ Soon

Pixar Animation Studios had a better year than most of the other arms of the Walt Disney Company after Elemental (2023) stuck around in theaters and became a sleeper hit. Now, the legendary animation studio is releasing a brand-new, unique film on the Disney+ streaming platform for the first time in years.

While Pixar is most famous for its critically acclaimed theatrical releases like Toy Story (1995), WALL-E (2008), and Coco (2017), the studio is actually one of the more prolific sources of animated short films in the world right now. Since Pixar’s second-ever movie, A Bug’s Life (1998), most full-length films have been accompanied by a short film, many of which have been nominated for awards and become beloved parts of the greater Disney canon.

Since 2019, Pixar has produced short films under the SparkShorts label, a program for animators to create work on a strict timeline and budget, and relating to personal experiences. In effect, Sparkshorts is Pixar’s more “experimental” side, but it has not released a new film since 2021.

That’s about to change, as the newest Sparkshorts short film, Self, will begin streaming on Disney+ on February 2.

The official description of Self describes it:

“A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs.”

Self is directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales and will be the first Pixar release since Elemental, which makes it a potential sign of where the company is looking to move in the future. Company chief Pete Docter has been open that viewers haven’t connected with Pixar’s newer work in recent years, so releasing even a new short film to a massive audience of Disney+ subscribers must be a mark of faith.

Notably, Self is also Pixar’s first-ever stop-motion film. Searit Huluf was a production coordinator for SparkShorts before helming the short and has additionally worked on Soul (2020) and Turning Red (2022).

