Disney Schedules Meeting to Discuss Current Financial Situation

The Walt Disney Company has set a date.

As we enter the new year, it’s time to look forward to all of the new and exciting projects coming from Disney. Whether you’re a fan of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, or the theme parks, there’s something to look forward to in 2024 for everyone. The Walt Disney Company has set a date to discuss its financials for the start of the year, announcing that its first quarter 2024 results meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The meeting will commence at 4:30 p.m. and will see Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger take center stage as he addresses the company’s performance. Iger will most likely discuss Disney’s theme parks, which continue to be huge money-makers for the company.

Iger will also most likely talk about Disney+ and entertainment, an area that Disney has been struggling in. Since its release back in 2019, Disney+ has remained an unprofitable component of The Walt Disney Company. However, Iger has made it a top priority to turn the streaming platform into a profitable business.

The last few earnings reports have actually been quite educational regarding The Walt Disney Company’s future plans. At the last several meetings, Disney CEO Bob Iger has shared some exciting information about the company, specifically within its theme park division. At the Q1 meeting in 2023, Iger revealed that Disney is working on bringing an Avatar experience to the Disneyland Resort, similar to the one found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While we definitely do not expect this new experience to match the scale and scope of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World, we’re still extremely excited that West Coast guests will get to enjoy some Avatar-based attractions.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is also expected to open sometime this year at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. This new attraction will replace Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain log flume ride, providing guests with a brand-new experience based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009).

