Robin Williams Has a Lost Disney Movie, and It’s Almost Impossible To Find

Actor Robin Williams has become one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood history, but one movie owned by Disney is nearly impossible to watch.

Toys (1992) stands as a peculiar entry in the filmography of the late great Robin Williams. Despite its initial release in 1992, the movie has become somewhat elusive in the current digital age, prompting discussions about its status as a lost gem.

In a recent episode of the Genre Vision podcast, hosts Drew and Travis delved into the enigma surrounding Toys, shedding light on the challenges of obtaining a copy. The movie’s scarcity can be attributed to its limited release on home video formats. The movie was made by 20th Century Fox, which was purchased by Disney. However, it remains nearly impossible to find anywhere.

According to information from Wikipedia, Toys made its way onto VHS in 1993 and DVD in 2001, marking the extent of its physical distribution. This scarcity has transformed the film into a sought-after collectible, making it a rarity on the shelves of movie enthusiasts.

The difficulty in accessing Toys adds an intriguing layer to its legacy. For those eager to experience the whimsical world created by director Barry Levinson and brought to life by Robin Williams, the quest involves scouring online marketplaces like eBay in the hopes of stumbling upon a VHS tape or DVD copy. The rarity of these physical editions can turn the search into a challenge, with the added uncertainty of cost.

Nostalgia plays a significant role in the allure of obtaining a physical copy of Toys. The mere mention of VHS tapes and the reference to popping a DVD into a PS5 evoke memories of a bygone era in home entertainment. The thought of dusting off an old VCR or inserting a decades-old DVD into a modern gaming console adds a layer of charm to the pursuit, transforming it into a nostalgic journey for those who remember the days when physical media was the primary avenue for movie consumption.

While this movie remains “lost,” at least for now, there have been some discussions about Robin Williams and his potential return with either AI or his voice being used. While this is a controversial topic, it is something that fans and studios have begun discussing.

