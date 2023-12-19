Police Deputy Dresses as Grinch to Arrest Florida Woman Who “Stole Christmas”

“Riiiing Riiiing, Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back,” was the first thing that Florida resident 39-year-old Shana Hudson heard when the cops came to arrest her after she was caught lying about stolen presents to make a few extra bucks.

Florida’s authorities recently arrested a woman, Shana Hudson, for reporting that her house was hit by a burglary, stealing all of her Christmas gifts from her children.

Too Fab reported on the situation, stating, “According to authorities, Hudson first reported a burglary at her home on November 19, claiming “recently purchased Christmas gifts were stolen from inside her home, leaving her kids without gifts this holiday season.”

Detectives working the case “took it upon themselves to coordinate” donations from the American Legion and the sheriff’s Shop with a Cop initiative to “surprise the mother with new gifts” — only to then get a tip from Crime Stoppers that threw the investigation into a different direction.”

It ended up being discovered that Hudson had all of the gifts and other “stolen” items, including two large flat-screen televisions, at a family’s house. The gifts were found behind a washing machine and the televisions under a bedsheet on one of the beds. This led to Hudson being charged for a Fraud-False Report Law Enforcement charge.

For those who grew up watching Christmas cartoons around the holidays, Hudson’s actions may remind you of a hairy, green, Christmas-stealing Who. Just as The Grinch stole Christmas, that is exactly what Shana tried to do as well.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found the same correlation when looking at the case, and when the officers went to arrest Hudson, they brought one extra person along as backup.

Below, you can see the official video that the Lee Country Sheriff’s Office put out on Facebook, edited to music from The Grinch by Tyler, The Creator.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote:

Riiiing Riiiing📞 Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back ——— “This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices.” On November 19th, 39-year-old mother, Shana Hudson, reported a residential burglary to her home in Lehigh Acres. The report made to deputies claimed property, to include recently purchased Christmas gifts were stolen from inside her home, leaving her kids without gifts this holiday season. East District Criminal Investigations Detectives began investigating the case and given the unfortunate circumstances and timing, took it upon themselves to coordinate a donation from the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 323 Lehigh Acres as well as funds from LCSO’s Shop With a Cop, to surprise the mother with new gifts. During the course of the investigation, a tip to SWFL Crime Stoppers revealed information that led detectives to evidence that later determined Hudson lied about the burglary, and found the reported stolen items hidden at a family member’s residence in Lehigh Acres.

Based upon the investigation, detectives found probable cause to arrest Hudson for the following charge: 🌟𝗙𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗱-𝗙𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝘄 𝗘𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

Hudson was transported to the Marceno Motel for her charge where this Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas.

We think it’s safe to say, everyone in this county ‘𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙡𝙤𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨’ a liar. We hope the motel accommodations are much better than her heart this Christmas {💚}.

As you can see, the officers brought The Grinch along with them, to help load Shana into the “Courtesy Shuttle” that the sheriffs use to transport suspects to the Marceno Motel — another name for the Lee County Jail. Someone better call Jim Carrey because this deputy is after his job.

In the video, we can also see Shana speaking out on television, attempting to get the public to believe her burglary lie, asking the perpetrator to return the gifts back to her so her kids can enjoy a happy Christmas. “I wanted my kids to have a decent Christmas, but now they’re not gonna have Christmas at all, because some thieves came and stole our s–t,” Hudson told reporters, before pleading with the robbers to “turn yourself in and bring us back our stuff, so me and our kids can have a good Christmas.”

The video has around 15,000 views at the moment, but it certainly deserves more.

Law and Crime has confirmed that Hudson has been released on bail at the moment and will have to appear in court on December 26, the day after Christmas.

