Disney Resort to Indeterminately Shut Down Several Rides

A few attractions at a Disney Resort will be closed for an unknown time. If you want to travel to this specific Disney theme park location soon, here is everything you need to know.

Which Disney Resort Is the Article Discussing?

Disneyland Paris, originally known as Euro Disney Resort, is a world-renowned theme park and entertainment resort in Marne-la-Vallée, a suburb of Paris, France. It is the only Disney resort in Europe and has been enchanting visitors since its opening in 1992.

Disneyland Paris consists of two main theme parks. Disneyland Park captures the essence of Disney magic, featuring iconic attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, Space Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean. The park is divided into five themed lands: Main Street, U.S.A., Fantasyland, Adventureland, Frontierland, and Discoveryland.

The second park is the Walt Disney Studios Park, which is dedicated to the world of cinema and animation. It includes attractions such as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Ratatouille: The Adventure, and Crush’s Coaster. The park is themed around Hollywood, animation, production, and behind-the-scenes magic.

Some popular rides at Disneyland Paris include Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, “it’s a small world”, Phantom Manor (similar to Haunted Mansion at places like Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort), Peter Pan’s Flight (also located at other Disney Resorts like Tokyo Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Magic Kingdom park at Disney World), and many others.

Disneyland Paris also offers guests a variety of themed hotels, ranging from luxurious accommodations to more budget-friendly options. Each hotel is designed to immerse guests in the Disney experience. Disney Village, the entertainment district adjacent to the parks, offers a range of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. It’s a lively area where visitors can enjoy restaurants, live music, and unique shopping experiences.

If you’re looking to book a trip to this Disney Resort in early 2024, a few rides will be closing down indefinitely.

According to the DLP Report on X, formally Twitter, several rides will be shut down. One ride has a reopening date, while the rest are unknown now.

🔧 Refurbishment update for Feb 2024:

– sadly Big Thunder Mountain closes on Jan 29 and will not reopen at all in Feb

– Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups: Jan 29 to Feb 9

– Flying Carpets remains closed all Feb. Unclear if seasonal, for the Toon Studio remodel or (one can dream) forever. pic.twitter.com/LKbjXZcu50 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 1, 2023

According to the information above, the following rides will be closed in early 2024:

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Will close on January 29 and will not reopen throughout the entire month of February.

Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups Will close on January 29 but reopen on February 10.

Flying Carpets Over Agrabah will remain closed throughout the entire month of February as well.

It should also be noted that the Walt Disney Studios Park began construction in October, shutting down portions and sections of the entrance to the park.

Be sure to follow Inside The Magic for more news on ride closures and more for your favorite Disney Resorts.