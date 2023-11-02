‘The Crown’ Creator Addresses Scandal Over Princess Diana’s Ghost

Netflix’s creation of an internet streaming service revolutionized the entertainment industry in 2007. The company known for acquiring rights to indie or syndicated film properties went on to build a royal empire of original content. This eventually led to award-winning projects like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Wednesday, and Squid Game. Now, as one of Netflix’s crowned jewels, The Crown, approaches its final season, the series creator has revealed what fans can expect since this season will focus on Princess Diana’s life, death, and, oddly, her afterlife.

The Crown is a family melodrama that has centered on the lives of four generations of the royal family in Great Britain. Even though all of the characters featured are based on real members of British royalty, many historical events and personal stories involving them have taken multiple creative liberties. Yet, the series followed closely enough to historical facts that many fans received the show more like a docuseries than a drama.

Each season depicted some of the most significant culture-defining decisions, choices, and crucibles of the Royals, mainly Queen Elizabeth II, throughout nearly a century. Along with showcasing the gravitas, reverence, and prestige of this royal lineage, the show also addressed forgotten or buried royal scandals. Whether it was presenting the abdicated King, Edward VIII, as a Nazi sympathizer or the hiding of special needs royals in a mental asylum to hide the effects of their inbreeding, every season had a major scandal to expose to a drama-loving fanbase.

The last season of The Crown veered away from Queen Elizabeth as the protagonist. Instead, anchored the story around the toxic relationship between Princes Charles and his then wife, Princess Diana. It exposed Charles’ infamous affair, as well as the unrelenting coverage on Diana. Despite their divorce, British tabloid photographers invaded every aspect of the former princess’ personal life as she went from an internationally beloved media darling to a troublesome whistleblower shining a light on the lack of moral accountability extended to the royal family.

Stakes continue to build as the series finale will continue to explore every aspect of Diana and Charles’ life. Many fans and history buffs were clamoring to know how far the writers were willing to go. It was uncertain whether the series would catch up to modern day, but recently, The Crown‘s showrunner has decided to address what is to come on the popular Netflix franchise.

***WARNING: MAJOR SPOILER AHEAD FOR SEASON SIX***

Showrunner and series creator, Peter Morgan, has been steadfast in withholding any major spoilers since The Crown launched in 2016. Yet, he was prompted to discuss major plot points of the last season after a massive spoiler was leaked by one of Britain’s largest tabloids, The Daily Mail. It was no surprise that introducing the royal life of Diana Spencer since Season 3 was inevitably going to have to address her famously tragic death.

However, the revelation was that the last season would not just address the death, but build the whole first part of the finale around her demise. Furthermore, it was also leaked that Diana would continue to be in the series after her death to Princes Charles and the Queen. This implied that she would return as a ghost, an uncharacteristic addition since supernatural elements have never been introduced in the historically-inspired drama.

This leak caused a firestorm by passionate supporters of the Royals. One royal historian stated that including Diana’s ghost was “cruel,” “farcical,” and “a sick joke.” The scandal gained notoriety as many fans of The Crown were skeptical of the choice. So Morgan disclosed that, “I never imagined it as Diana’s “ghost” in the traditional sense. It was a continuing to life vividly in the minds of those she has left behind. She deserved special treatment narratively.”

Morgan also articulated that final season with be broken up into two parts. The first part will deal with Diana and the aftermath left behind. Then, the second part will refocus on the latest generation of Royals that will end with the wedding of Camilla Parker Bowles and soon-t0-be-king Charles.

Although Peter Morgan provided more clarity to the use of Diana’s ghost for the last season, there was an additional leak he did not address fully. The Daily Mail also claimed from their anonymous source that the sixth season will imply that Diana was pregnant at the time of her death. It was also alleged that the series would present the unfounded, but popular theory that Princess Diana’s passing due to a car accident was an orchestrated “establishment plot” devised by the British Royal Institution.

The first part of the final season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on November 16, 2023. Part two is set to debut on December 14, 2023.

What do you think of Morgan’s choice to feature Diana’s “ghost?” Do you think the series will imply that the Royals were involved in her death?