Guests Warn of Danger on Classic Disney Ride

Haunted Mansion Holiday broke down multiple times on Sunday, with numerous guests sharing their experiences getting stuck on the Disneyland Park ride in just a few hours.

Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort and Tokyo Disneyland each have their own Haunted Mansion attractions, but this Halloween/Christmas overlay is exclusive to Disneyland Park. Enter if you dare for frightfully festive fun!

“Take a tour of the eerie estate’s merry macabre makeover and meet some real holidays spirits,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Pumpkin King Jack Skellington has been busy decorating the Haunted Mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

“Experience thrilling sights and seasonal surprises created by the citizens of Halloween Town. Sally, Oogie Boogie and other beasties from the beloved film will be on hand to wish you ‘Season’s Screamings!’”

Recent Ride Trouble

Three TikTok users shared videos of their parties trapped on Haunted Mansion Holiday on Sunday as the ride struggled to function. @walksinparks was first, getting stuck in two different spots on the attraction:

“Happened to me and my gf when we took her nieces to Disney a few weeks ago,” @ehm8055 commented.

“I think it happens more often than not 😂 👻,” the TikToker cheerfully replied.

@steph.and.dee was next, making a game out of the downtime by looking for their name on Sandy Claws’ nice list! Unfortunately, they didn’t make the cut.

“Is it a good thing or bad thing if you’re not on the list?” they joked. “That’s the question… kinda want to be on the list?”

Lastly, @patrickthefoolishmortal shared this clip of their experience trapped in front of some seesawing ghosts. Thankfully, it was a positive experience.

“POV: You get stuck in front of these lovable ghouls in an endless seesawing loop,” the guest wrote. “It made me feel like a kid again!!!!”

“Oh lawddd,” @rogerfuentes81 replied. “That’s awesome.”

It’s important to note that Haunted Mansion Holiday often stops to accommodate wheelchair and ECV transfers, though it’s unknown if that explains Sunday’s downtime. Most pauses are temporary and shouldn’t impact the ride experience. Guests should remain seated and not push on the safety bar if this occurs.

Haunted Mansion Holiday was again operating normally as of this article’s publication. Check the Disneyland Resort app for real-time updates about attraction breakdowns and wait times.

Have you gotten stuck on Haunted Mansion Holiday or any other Disneyland Resort attractions? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.