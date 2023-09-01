This Herschel 40th Anniversary Star Wars: Return of the Jedi backpack is the perfect accessory for your cosplay or your Rebel ambush on the distant moon of Endor. And this weekend it’s part of ShopDisney’s Labor Day Weekend sale.

Some of you will not remember the excitement and joy of watching “Return of the Jedi”, the third and final episode of the original trilogy, back when it premiered in 1983. Many of you may not have even been born yet. The movie marked the end of an epic saga that captivated millions of fans around the world. It also featured some of the most memorable scenes and characters in Star Wars history, such as the Battle of Endor, the Ewoks, the death of many Ewoks in the Battle for Endor, Jabba the Hutt, the death of Jabba the Hutt, and the redemption of Darth Vader.

Now, you can relive those memories with the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Backpack from Herschel, a brand noted for its durable and lasting gear. This backpack is a special edition that pays tribute to the movie and its legacy. It features a striking design that reflects the theme and style of Return of the Jedi. Herschel also released a gorgeous ballcap in Endor camo to let you blend into the forest or the crowds at comic-con.

The backpack has a custom Endor Rebel camouflage print inspired by the forest moon, where the Rebel Alliance turned the tide against the Empire. The print covers the entire backpack, giving it a cool and adventurous look. The backpack also has an embroidered Rebel Alliance symbol on the back, showing your allegiance to the Rebellion.

The backpack has a matte TPE coating, which makes it durable and water-resistant. It also has a drawcord closure and front straps with buckle fastening, which make it easy and secure to open and close. The backpack has a 15”/16” laptop sleeve inside, which protects your device from scratches and bumps. The backpack also has air mesh back padding, which references the line pattern on the strike team uniform worn by Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker.

The pack has some hidden surprises that will delight any Star Wars fan. The liner of the backpack has a print inspired by a Return of the Jedi movie ticket, which shows the date and time of the premiere, as well as some Aurebesh text meaning “May The Force Be With You.”

You can complete the look with the Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho Costume for Adults. Inspired by one of Princess Leia’s iconic looks, this hooded poncho has an all-over camouflage print and comes with a belt and attached pack. You can save on your purchase this weekend only with the code SAVEMORE. You’ll get 20% off purchases of $100 or 25% off purchases $150 or more. The sale ends Monday 9/4 – so act fast.

Don’t miss this opportunity to add this backpack to your collection. This weekend, it’s on sale on ShopDisney at a huge discount and you can get an additional discount with the code SAVEMORE. It is a fun and stylish way to express your fandom and personality. It is also a great way to celebrate the one of the most iconic and beloved movies in Star Wars history.