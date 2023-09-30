Full-Frontal Nude Dating Show Tops Max, U.S. Viewers Shocked

Since its American debut on Max a week ago, the British dating program Naked Attraction has generated considerable buzz as it has shot up to the top spot of the streaming platform. The series originally premiered in the U.K. in 2016. It also had a meteoric rise to the top of its channel. Now, its rising popularity in the U.S. has both delighted and infuriated American viewers with endless debates.

Naked Attraction was nominated the “Most Popular” series on Britain’s Channel 4 after its premiere. Many critics speculated its risque premise would not catch on with viewers. Yet, in its eighth season, it has become a staple in British television. After several years of monster ratings, Max would pick up the series to see if it could attract a massive audience in the U.S.

The famed dating show has simple rules. A romantically unattached contestant is presented with six possible love interests. They must initially assess whether to accept or reject these love matches based solely on looking at cropped, fully nude body parts. The charming host, Anna Richardson, guides the chooser with their anatomical breakdowns with a series of detailed conversations about specific physical attractions.

Next, the contestant goes through several phases where they first view their potential dates’ “special areas,” then view their chest, face, and finally, listen to their voice with a series of pointed questions. Once the main participant has selected two possible dates, they must strip down in the nude to see if these love matches find them equally attractive.

After a winner is selected, the two love birds go on a first date. There is a follow-up interview a few weeks later to inform viewers on whether their physical connection manifested into an emotional one. Why many viewers would assume the results to this seemingly superficial show, the series often time surprises audiences on what people find appealing about another person.

This bizarrely unique approach to finding love has fascinated viewers as the demand for Naked Attraction placed it in the top 10 of most streamed shows on Max. Despite its surging popularity, many conservative pundits, such as Ben Shapiro, have claimed its popularity is “the natural outcome of a hedonistic society where the only thing that matters is the sex instinct.” Additionally, other conservative organizations like the Parents Television Council have deemed the show “pornographic.”

It was a risk for Max to acquire the rights to this British series considering its explicit subject matter. While many would assume the series would not succeed, it has been able to thrive with American audiences. This is not a total surprise as shows like Game of Thrones, Orange is the New Black, Spartacus, and True Blood were massive hits that featured a lot of nudity.

Critics would posit that its success is a psychological curiosity about how the human body is perceived by others, especially when searching for love. Although physical attraction is not the sustainable element to a potential love match, it is what gets the ball rolling when making a connection. Naked Attraction literally strips the prologue for that search and goes straight to the climax.

Naked Attraction is currently streaming on Max.

Has Max taken their content too far with this dating show? Will the success of this series lead to an American spinoff?