Disney Park Reopens After Immediate Shut Down, Massive Discounts Still Active

A Disney World Park has reopened after an immediate closure due to Hurricane Idalia. Furthermore, this Disney Resort still offers a significant discount for select guests looking to stay at its onsite resorts.

State of Emergency Lifted for Orange County, Florida, Disney World Resort

A State of Emergency (SOE) was declared for most of Florida, including Orange County, where Walt Disney World Resort is located. The SOE led to WDW and Universal putting out official statements regarding their stance on the storm. Both Resorts remained open and operated under regular business hours, except Disney World chose to close down Typhoon Lagoon, one of Disney’s water parks.

Aside from Disney closing down one of its parks, Disney also released information regarding some updates on what guests can do between now and September 5.

For Guests staying at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground : As we continue to monitor the weather, we are asking that all Fort Wilderness Guests remove and stow all outside items, including décor, and take in camper awnings by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29. If you’d like to depart early or discuss alternate vacation options, please contact us at (407) 939-2744.

: As we continue to monitor the weather, we are asking that all Fort Wilderness Guests remove and stow all outside items, including décor, and take in camper awnings by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29. If you’d like to depart early or discuss alternate vacation options, please contact us at (407) 939-2744. Travel Flexibility : At this time, change and cancellation fees imposed by Disney will be waived for check-in dates of August 28, 2023, through September 5, 2023. Guests staying at our Disney Resort hotels whose travel plans have been impacted by the storm may receive a discounted rate to extend their stay through the evening of August 31, if needed, by visiting the front desk.

: At this time, change and cancellation fees imposed by Disney will be waived for check-in dates of August 28, 2023, through September 5, 2023. Guests staying at our Disney Resort hotels whose travel plans have been impacted by the storm may receive a discounted rate to extend their stay through the evening of August 31, if needed, by visiting the front desk. Storm Recovery: Walt Disney World is prepared to once again serve as a staging area for storm-related recovery efforts for Florida.

As of today, Typhoon Lagoon has opened to the general public and has resumed its regular operating hours for all guests. Per the official WDW website:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is open! At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change. Learn more about daily water park operating hours.

Besides the water park officially opening again, Disney appears to continue their discount of 50% off for guests looking to shelter from the storm, or guests directly affected by the hurricane can safely book an onsite Disney resort for half the regular price. On top of that, First Responders also looking to seek accommodations as they make their way across the state to aid in disaster relief from Idalia can also book through the Disney website for 50% onsite resort stays.

Evacuees & First Responders Support: Florida residents evacuating from the storm and first responders assisting in storm-related recovery efforts may also receive 50% off Disney Resort hotel stays on the evenings of August 29-31, 2023. For evacuees, please call (407) W-DISNEY for details. For first responders, please call (407) 828-3200 (Option 3). This applies to new bookings only and is based on availability.

Typhoon Lagoon is one of the two water parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The park is known for its tropical island theme and features various water attractions and experiences. It opened in 1989 and has been a popular destination for visitors seeking water-based activities and entertainment.

The park’s theme revolves around a fictional story of a massive typhoon wreaking havoc on a tropical paradise, leaving behind a water park filled with shipwrecks, waterfalls, and tropical landscapes. Some of the key attractions and features of Typhoon Lagoon include:

Wave Pool: Typhoon Lagoon is famous for its massive wave pool, which generates some of the largest artificial waves in the world. The collection periodically creates powerful waves, allowing guests to experience the feeling of being in the ocean. Water Slides and Thrill Rides: The park offers a variety of water slides and rides of varying intensities, such as the Crush ‘n’ Gusher water coaster, the Miss Adventure Falls family raft ride, and more. Lazy River: Typhoon Lagoon features a relaxing lazy river called Castaway Creek, where guests can float on inner tubes along a scenic waterway. Surf Pool: The park has a separate area called “Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool,” where guests can take lessons or practice surfing on a giant wave machine. Children’s Play Areas: Play areas like Ketchakiddee Creek have smaller slides and interactive water features for younger visitors. Tropical Theming: The entire park is designed to transport guests to a tropical paradise, complete with sandy beaches, lush vegetation, and thematic details that contribute to the story of the typhoon’s aftermath.

Follow Inside The Magic for more news on all your favorite Disney Parks worldwide.