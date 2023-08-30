Fans of Disney, tea, the Regency era, and Brigderton will want to give their attention to the English Ladies Disney Princess Collection. This exquisite collection features the most beloved Disney princesses in delicate bone china figurines and teaware. Each piece is delicately crafted by prestige artists in the heart of the English Potteries, capturing the elegance and grace of these royal ladies.

The Disney English Ladies Collection adds sophistication, charm, and beauty to your tea time or display. Whether you use them for serving tea, coffee, or cake or simply admire them on your shelf or cabinet, these collectibles will impress you and your guests with their quality and design. They also make great gifts for friends and family who love Disney and tea.

If you’re a fan of Jane Austen or Bridgerton, you’ll also appreciate this collection’s historical and cultural aspects. As you sip your tea from these exquisite pieces, you’ll feel like you’re in a Regency-era ballroom or a Victorian-era drawing room.

Sleeping Beauty’s Aurora Disney Princess “Make it Pink Make it Blue” Figurine: Aurora’s dress is a mess while the fairies fight over the figment… we mean pigment! Flora shouts, “Make It Pink!” while Merryweather cries, “Make It Blue!” This figure is embellished with Mother of Pearl luster and real gold highlights and is limited to only 250 pieces. Now, are you team blue, or are you team pink? The Sleeping Beauty “Make it Pink! Make it Blue!” figurine captures all the magic of her godmothers’ mayhem.

English Ladies Disney Princess Snow White Figurine: This stunning figurine portrays Snow White in her classic blue and yellow dress, holding a flower in her hand. She’s smiling sweetly, unaware of the danger in her future. She is 8 inches tall and 4 inches wide and comes in a presentation gift box. Snow White was the first full-length animated film and was one of Walt’s favorites.

English Ladies Disney Princess Jasmine: Explore a whole new world with this gorgeous Jasmine figurine. Hand made in fine bone china and hand decorated by master craftsmen and women.

English Ladies Disney Princess Color Story Teacups and Saucers: A fine bone china set that features your favorite Disney princesses and their stories. Each cup has a caption inside that relates to the princess, and each saucer has a matching color and design. These sets are handmade and hand-decorated in Stoke on Trent, England, by the English Ladies Co. They come in elegant gift packaging and are not suitable for microwave use. You can mix and match sets for Snow White, Ariel, Cinderella, Aurora, Jasmine, Belle, and Tiana to create your own Disney Color Story Tea Rager.

English Ladies Disney Little Mermaid Ariel Wedding Plate Spoon, Cup & Saucer: If you’re missing character meet and greets at Ariel’s Grotto, channel tea time with The Little Mermaid with this lovely teaware set that includes a cup and saucer featuring Ariel. The teaware is also finished with real 22ct gold accents, giving it a luxurious touch. Disney’s classic 1989 animated film tells the story of a beautiful mermaid princess who dreams of becoming human. The art depicts Ariel brushing her hair with her trusty Dinglehopper, and hidden in the motifs of the cup and saucer is her best friend, Flounder. Make sure you look out for him.

English Ladies Co Disney 100 Princess Fine Bone China Teapot Sugar & Cream Set: This delicate piece is made from fine bone China so you can ensure you feel like a Princess when pouring your tea. It has been hand-painted with an elegant design of gorgeous motifs of the classic Disney Princesses and decorated in real gold highlights for that perfect princess touch. But a cup of tea is not complete without milk and sugar; therefore, the Princess Cream and Sugar set is a must in creating that perfect cup of tea. The piece has been hand-decorated with a gorgeous design detailed with real gold highlights; this set really is fit for a Princess.

English Ladies Disney Beauty & the Beast Wedding Plate, Spoon, Cup Saucer: This set showcases Belle in her ball gown, dancing with Beast. Roses surround her and rose gold details, creating a romantic and sophisticated scene. The Disney Princess cups and saucers are finished with real 22ct gold.

These are just some of the fantastic collectibles you can find in the English Ladies Disney Collection. There are many more to choose from, featuring characters from Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, Cinderella, and more. You can browse more at the English Ladies Co. site and on eBay.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy your tea time with elegance and grace with these Disney English Ladies collectibles.

This article uses affiliate links to support the further creation of content like this.