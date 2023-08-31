Heads up, Disneyana collectors, a rare Seven Dwarfs Mine Train gemstone, one of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, is up for grabs on eBay.

The Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Ride, which opened in 2014 at Walt Disney World, is based on the classic animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and it features animatronic figures of the dwarfs, Snow White, and the Evil Queen. The ride also has a thrilling coaster element, as it twists and turns through the mine where the dwarfs dig for gems.

RELATED: GROOT FIGURINE: THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 CREW GIFT

The Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Ride Gemstone used to belong to Kerry Gilman, a retired Disney Imagineer who began auctioning some of his memorabilia from his long career at Disney a few years ago. Gilman worked on many iconic Disney attractions during his time with the company. We caught up with him to confirm the sale was authentic and not something stolen from him, “I have been clearing out my collection of memorabilia from my time in the Film, Theater, and Theme Park industry. This was one item that I sold at auction earlier this year.”

The prop is a replica of a gemstone that the dwarfs mine in the ride, and it comes with a plaque with the name of the Imagineer who worked on the project. The prop was given to the Imagineers crew in 2014 who worked on the ride, as a token of appreciation and recognition. It measures about 6″ wide x 7″ tall x 4.25″ deep and has a removable clear jewel that sparkles in the light. It is in very good condition with minimal wear. There are no repairs, and all original. Click here to see the gemstone.

The prop is a rare and valuable piece of Disney history, as it represents the creativity and craftsmanship of the Imagineers who brought the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Ride to life.

If you are interested in owning this rare Disney jewel, you can visit the eBay listing here. But hurry up, as this is a one-of-a-kind item that might not be available again. This is your chance to add a piece of Disney magic to your collection. Don’t miss it!