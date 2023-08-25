‘Equalizer’ Director Wants to Replace Denzel With His Son

Antoine Fuqua broke out in Hollywood with his film Training Day, with Oscar-winning icon, Denzel Washington. He would go on to become a brand-name director with hit movies like King Arthur (2004), Shooter (2007), Southpaw (2015), The Magnificent Seven (2016) and The Equalizer trilogy. While Fuqua reunited with Washington for The Equalizer, he now wants to replace Denzel with his superstar son, John David Washington (Tenet, Amsterdam, BlacKKKlansman), in the series.

The Equalizer movies are Fuqua’s first trilogy, as the franchise has kept a passionate fanbase since its debut in 2014. It was originally inspired by the hit TV series of the same name from the 80s. A reclusive former spy finds new life as a vigilante that travels from city to city protecting the downtrodden. He would face off against oppressive mobs, criminals and corporate thugs to “equal” the playing field.

Each Equalizer film would double its box office return compared to its production budget. It would even spawn a gender-flipped TV series starring Queen Latifah. Denzel Washington captivated viewers with his portrayal of ex-spy operative, Robert McCall. Part of its recognition stems from the fact that Washington combat trained with a Keanu Reeves-style of dedication to ensure that his fight scenes were authentic. It made the fight sequences dynamic, along with Denzel’s legendary acting prowess.

However, the third installment in the franchise will be the last for the iconic thespian. Fuqua has expressed that he would love to explore new ways to keep the series going, even as a prequel because he loves the character so much. The veteran filmmaker divulged in an interview that, “I think it’s a really good idea to do that, and go back. You can get Michael B. Jordan or somebody to be the young McCall.”

When the interviewer mentioned Denzel’s son, John David Washington, Fuqua exclaimed, “Even better, right? Wouldn’t that be amazing?” He expressed in another interview that he toyed around with the concept of de-aging Washington like Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones for the prequel, but was not sure how Denzel would feel about it. Fuqua did not disclose a definitive future for the franchise, but implied it will continue at some point.

The Equalizer 3 is slated to be released in theaters September 1, 2023.

Should Denzel Washington be recast for the prequel? Would his son be the best fit? Who else could play the role?