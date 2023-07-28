‘Snow White’ Update Under Fire for “Male Hatred”

After weeks of turmoil over the live-action remake of Snow White, more controversy over the film is stirring.

It began when Rachel Zegler revealed she would star in the titular role, angering some who thought a Latina couldn’t portray the white Disney Princess. Things escalated when it leaked that Walt Disney Studios planned to replace the seven dwarves with “magical creatures” of all sizes and genders. The pushback echoed similar complaints about the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023), which smashed at the box office despite its so-called “woke” casting of Halle Bailey, a Black woman, as the white animated Princess Ariel.

With more diversity added to the controversial film, social media users have already found more ways to hate the movie. Reddit user u/FaruinPeru incited heated discussion after saying The Walt Disney Company is “breaking the nuclear family, making it forbidden to love a man, and portraying little girls to be alone.”

The user saw a recently resurfaced interview of Zegler explaining that the new Snow White would show a more independent Disney Princess. She quipped, “It’s not 1937 anymore,” and suggested that the Prince shouldn’t kiss Snow White in her sleep because it isn’t consensual.

“This generation is so triggered and wants us women to hate men so bad,” the user wrote. “Yes there are bad men, that there are good men out there who deserve to be loved. In the original story she is literally saved by a prince! You can cultivate leadership qualities as a woman and dream about love, romance and finding the right man. Those two are not exclusive qualities, that is a lie spread by feminist. Disney movies are fairytales where a princess GETS rescued by the Prince and falls in love!”

u/t1sfo agreed, comparing the new Snow White to a recent Disney+ film, Peter Pan & Wendy (2023). This live-action movie also sparked outrage, as it featured a Black woman as Tinkerbell.

“The most insane example of this is Wendy from the new Peter Pan & Wendy movie,” they said. “Where Wendy’s happiest life ended with her dying alone… I had no words for that how much of a horrible message it was.”

But the message wasn’t as popular as she thought.

“I get what you’re saying, but why is it important to romanticize these things?” u/NeuroDrain argued. “The divorce rate is sky high. Women are so keen on having a massive wedding that they’ll sacrifice their financial stability to do so at a young age when that money would be better spent elsewhere. Also, why is it always women being saved? Why is it always by men?”

“OP discovers that retellings of fairy tales reflect the values, views and ideas of the time, gets upset at this, and calls others ‘triggered,’” u/tebanano quipped. “Also, the OG Snow White was 7 years old. Are we gonna get upset that Disney aged her?”

Snow White premieres in 2024, though no exact release date is set. It stars Zegler, Gal Gadot, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, Andrew Burnap, and Colin Michael Carmichael.

True Love’s Kiss

While we don’t know if the iconic kiss will remain in the live-action Snow White, it’s not part of the original Grimm Brothers story. The Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs kiss was inspired by “Briar Rose,” another of Grimms’ tales that eventually inspired Sleeping Beauty (1959).

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

The first full-length, colorized, animated film took the world by storm. “The beautiful and kindhearted princess Snow White charms every creature in the kingdom except one — her jealous stepmother, the Queen,” the official Disney movie description reads. “When the Magic Mirror proclaims Snow White is the fairest one of all, she must flee into the forest, where she befriends the lovable seven dwarfs — Doc, Sneezy, Grumpy, Happy, Bashful, Sleepy and Dopey. But when the Queen tricks Snow White with an enchanted apple, only the magic of true love’s kiss can save her!”

