The Twilight Zone is one of the most influential and acclaimed television shows of all time. Created by Rod Serling, the anthology series debuted on CBS in 1959 and ran for five seasons, presenting stories of fantasy, science fiction, horror, and suspense that often ended with a twist and a moral. The show has inspired countless filmmakers, writers, and artists, and has spawned several spin-offs, including a feature film, three revival series, a radio drama, and various literature. The Twilight Zone has also become a pop culture phenomenon, with many of its iconic characters, images, and phrases entering the public consciousness.

For fans of The Twilight Zone, there is no better place to celebrate their fandom than Comic-Con. The annual convention is the ultimate destination for all things geeky and nerdy, featuring panels, screenings, cosplay, and exclusive merchandise. And this year, Entertainment Earth has some special treats for Twilight Zone enthusiasts. The online retailer of pop culture collectibles has partnered with CBS to bring some exclusive items that will make you feel like you have entered another dimension.

One of the most memorable episodes of Twilight Zone was “Living Doll,” which introduced Talky Tina, a doll that could speak and had a sinister agenda.

The living doll Talky Tina was a lifelike toy that said, “My name is Talky Tina, and I love you very much” when wound up. However, she also had a dark side and could say things like “I don’t like you” and “I’m going to kill you” to anyone who threatened her or her owner, Christie. Talky Tina was voiced by June Foray, who also voiced the popular Chatty Cathy doll.

Possibly the first true star of the Twilight Zone, Talky Tina became a pop culture icon and inspired many other evil dolls in horror movies and TV shows. She had a lot of personality and attitude. She was not afraid to stand up for herself and her owner. She was loyal but also vengeful. Definitely a precursor to the hit-film M3gan. Megan? M3&@n?

Talky Tina inspired other horror characters like Chucky from Child’s Play and Annabelle from The Conjuring. They are also dolls that can talk and kill people. They have similar features, such as red hair, blue eyes, and a cute appearance that contrasts their evil nature. The soul of a serial killer possesses Chucky, while Annabelle is a conduit for a demonic entity. Talky Tina, on the other hand, does not have a clear origin or explanation for her abilities. She is just a mysterious and menacing doll that can do whatever she wants. Whatever She Wants.

Twilight Zone and horror fans will want to check out this amazing prop replica of Talky Tina. She will surely add some creepiness and nostalgia to your home or office. Just be careful not to make her angry… or call her Shirley.

While we’re discussing The Twilight Zone, do you remember the classic episode of The Twilight Zone, “Nick of Time,” where William Shatner plays a superstitious newlywed who becomes obsessed with a fortune-telling machine in a diner? The machine, known as the Mystic Seer, dispenses cryptic answers to yes or no questions for a penny each. The episode explores the themes of fate, free will, and self-fulfilling prophecies and is widely regarded as one of the best in the series.

If you are a fan of The Twilight Zone and this episode in particular, you might be interested in owning a life-size replica of the Mystic Seer. Entertainment Earth’s limited edition of 350 pieces for this fantastic prop replica won’t last long. It fully functions and features a “true to theme park” head design and glow-in-the-dark elements. It also has a working coin mechanism, dispenses multiple fortunes, and has an actual napkin holder. Entertainment Earth is even providing free downloadable versions of the cards for printing in the item’s description.

The devil really is in the detail of this prop replica of the original Mystic Seer that appeared in the episode. It measures about 13 inches tall by 7.5 inches wide by 6 inches long and weighs about 8 pounds. It is made of high-quality plastic and metal and comes with a certificate of authenticity. It is the perfect addition to any Twilight Zone collection or display.

As Rod Serling says in the opening narration to the episode, “The hand belongs to Mr. Don S. Carter, male member of a honeymoon team on route across the Ohio countryside to New York City. In one moment, they will be subjected to a gift most humans never receive in a lifetime. For one penny, they will be able to look into the future. The time is now, the place is a little diner in Ridgeview, Ohio, and what this young couple doesn’t realize is that this town happens to lie on the outskirts of the Twilight Zone.”

What was your favorite Twilight Zone episode? Let us know in the comments below.