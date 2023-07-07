Transformers Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot: A Brilliant Toy That Doesn’t Transform

If you grew up watching the Transformers cartoons or movies, you probably dreamed of having a toy that could transform from a robot to a vehicle and back again on its own. That dream came true in 2021 when Hasbro and Robosen Robotics released the Elite Optimus Prime, a 19-inch self-transforming robot that could walk, talk, pose, and even respond to voice commands. It was the ultimate Transformers toy!

Now, Hasbro and Robosen are back with another Transformers figure, and this time, it’s a 14-inch programmable robot modeled after Bumblebee, the lovable yellow Autobot scout. This miniature Autobot can walk, squat, kick, lean, dance, and even pick itself up from the ground. But if you expect it to turn into a car at the push of a button or a voice command, you’ll be very unsatisfied.

Affiliate links are used in this article to support the creation of high-quality content.

What is the Transformers Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot?

The Transformers Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot is a product of Robosen’s collaboration with Hasbro, the owner of the Transformers brand. It is part of Robosen’s Performance Series line of robots, which focuses on creating realistic and engaging figures to interact with their owners. It is also the second Transformers product from Robosen, following the Optimus Prime G1 Elite Robot released earlier this year.

The Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot features Bumblebee’s iconic design and colors from the original G1 series, including his signature horns, yellow paint job, and Volkswagen Beetle alt mode. It is about 14 inches tall and has 45 custom-engineered microchips controlling its 60 servo motors. It also has a built-in speaker that plays Bumblebee’s voice and sound effects from the show.

The Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot can be controlled in three ways: by voice, app, or programming. Using voice commands, you can make Bumblebee perform various actions such as walking, running, punching, kicking, dancing, or posing. You can also ask him questions or chat with him using natural language processing. You can access more features and functions using the app, such as changing his expressions, playing games, or customizing his sounds. You can also use the app to program your actions and sounds for Bumblebee to execute. Using programming, you can unleash your creativity and imagination to create your scenarios and stories for Bumblebee using drag-and-drop coding blocks.

The Transformers Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot is a fun and interactive collectible that captures the essence and spirit of the beloved Autobot scout. It is a product of Robosen’s collaboration with Hasbro and part of Robosen’s Performance Series line of robots. It features Bumblebee’s iconic design and colors from the original G1 series, and it has voice-activation, app connection, and programmability. It also has a personality system and artificial intelligence that adapts to your interactions and preferences. It is a fun and interactive collectible that brings the beloved Autobot scout to life.

Bumblebee: The Ultimate Transformers Toy That Doesn’t Transform

However, the Transformers Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot is not perfect. It cannot transform like the Optimus Prime G1 Elite Robot, which might disappoint some fans. That’s kind of the whole point of Transformers, right? They’re robots in disguise. They’re more than meets the eye. They’re supposed to be able to change their forms at will and adapt to different situations. That’s what makes them so cool and exciting.

While we appreciate all the amazing features and functions that this Bumblebee robot has, (It’s an incredible achievement in robotics and engineering) it would be even more fun if it could transform into a car and back again. Maybe someday Hasbro and Robosen will release a self-transforming Bumblebee robot that can do everything this one can and more. Maybe they’ll make a whole line of self-transforming robots based on other Transformers characters like Megatron, Starscream, Grimlock, and Soundwave. An auto-transforming Soundwave with Bluetooth connectivity to our iTunes and Spotify please.

But until then, we’ll have to settle for this Bumblebee robot that doesn’t transform. Nevertheless, the Transformers Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot is still a great product for Transformers fans who want to enjoy their favorite character in a new way. It is a tribute to the legacy and popularity of the Transformers franchise, as well as a showcase of Robosen’s technology and innovation. If you are a fan of Bumblebee or Transformers in general, you should definitely check out the Transformers Bumblebee G1 Performance Robot and add it to your collection.

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. By purchasing through these links, you support the creation of content like this.

Don’t forget to follow us on TikTok @insidethemagic.com, Twitter @insidethemagic and on Instagram @itmnews