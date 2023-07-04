July is usually one of the hottest months of the year, in terms of temperature and movie releases. This year is no exception, as July 2023 offers a variety of titles for all tastes and preferences, from action-packed blockbusters to family-friendly comedies, supernatural horror to historical drama, and more. After his industry-saving turn in Top Gun, Tom Cruise is back in a new Mission: Impossible, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are making the world go pink for Barbie, and Disney’s Haunted Mansion is back from the dead to make you forget Eddie Murphy ever heard the call of the spirits.

The talent behind Mission: Impossible, Oppenheimer, and Barbie have supported each other’s film marketing on social media by buying tickets for their respective releases. Tom Cruise, who stars in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, posted a photo of himself holding tickets for Oppenheimer and Barbie, both coming out on July 21. He tagged Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan, Margot Robbie, and Greta Gerwig, the stars and director of Oppenheimer and Barbie, respectively, and expressed his excitement to see their movies. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who directed and starred in Barbie, respectively, responded with a photo of themselves holding tickets for Barbie, Mission: Impossible, and Oppenheimer. They thanked Tom Cruise for his support and invited him to join them for a triple feature. The posts received a lot of positive reactions from fans, who appreciated the camaraderie and mutual respect among the actors and directors. Here are the biggest release coming to theaters this month so you can get your tickets in advance too.

Joy Ride is a comedy that follows four friends who journey across China to find one of their birth mothers. Along the way, they encounter hilarious and unexpected obstacles, such as a truck driver with a grudge, a drug dealer with a crush, and a haunted mansion with a secret. Directed by Adele Lim, the movie stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu as the main protagonists, who share great chemistry and comedic timing. Joy Ride is a fun and heartwarming adventure that will make you laugh and cheer.

The Insidious franchise returns with its fifth installment, Insidious: The Red Door, which is also the directorial debut of Patrick Wilson, who reprises his role as Josh Lambert. Set a decade after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, the movie follows Josh and his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) as they face a new threat from the Further, the dark realm where evil spirits dwell. They must confront their past demons and find a way to escape the haunting before it's too late. If you are a fan of the Insidious series or enjoy a good scare, you might want to see Insidious: The Red Door in theaters.

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise and the first part of a two-part finale. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous two installments, the film follows Ethan and his IMF team as they embark on their most dangerous mission yet: stopping a new weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. Along the way, they will face a mysterious and mighty enemy who has a personal connection to Ethan's past. Based on the footage we've seen, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One promises to deliver more thrilling action, stunning stunts, and surprising twists that fans have come to expect from the series.

One of the most iconic and popular toys in history gets its own live-action movie with Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the titular character. Co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, who previously collaborated with Robbie on Little Women, the movie is a comedy that explores what it means to be a Barbie doll in a world that doesn't appreciate her uniqueness. Along with her best friend Ken (Ryan Gosling), Barbie embarks on an adventure that takes her from her perfect home in Malibu to the real world, where she discovers new possibilities and challenges. Barbie is a movie that aims to celebrate diversity, individuality, and empowerment through humor and heart. The marketing campaign has won over the world and we can't wait to see how the film delivers.

Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen with Oppenheimer, a historical drama that focuses on J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the physicist who led the Manhattan Project, the secret program that developed the atomic bomb during World War II. The movie explores Oppenheimer's personal and professional life, moral dilemmas, relationships with colleagues and family, and legacy as one of the most influential and controversial figures of the 20th century. Oppenheimer is Nolan's first movie since Tenet, and it reunites him with some of his frequent collaborators such as cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, composer Ludwig Göransson, and actors Murphy, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, and Michael Caine.

This may be at the bottom of the list, but it's at the top of our Disney lovin' hearts. Disney's Haunted Mansion attraction gets a new film adaptation with Haunted Mansion, starring Rosario Dawson as a single mom named Gabbie that hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought, ghost-inhabited mansion. They encounter a host of ghosts and ghouls who have their own agendas and secrets. Directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People), Haunted Mansion is a comedy-horror that mixes scares and laughs while paying homage to the classic ride. The movie also features Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson and Dan Levy as some of the supernatural residents of the mansion and the humans trying to extricate them from the premises.

