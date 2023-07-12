Marvel Legends Captain Carter Shield Prop Replica: A Must-Have for Fans of What If…?

Captain Carter’s shield is finally ready to come home, courtesy of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends.

In the first episode of Marvel Studios’ What If…?, the animated series that explores alternate realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?”, we see Peggy Carter, the British agent and love interest of Steve Rogers, take the Super Soldier Serum instead of him and become Captain Carter, a powerful hero who wields a unique shield with the Union Jack design. Another version of Peggy sporting this shield appears in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. However, that appearance doesn’t end well for our British Bombshell.

Thanks to Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series, you can own a full-size replica of this iconic shield. The Marvel Legends Captain Carter Shield Prop Replica is a 1:1 scale reproduction of Captain Carter’s Vibranium shield as it appeared in What If…?. It features series-accurate sculpting and detailing across the shield and adjustable straps for a comfortable and secure fit. Whether you want to display it on your wall, cosplay as Captain Carter, or just feel like a super soldier, this shield is the perfect accessory for you.

The Marvel Legends Captain Carter Shield Prop Replica is part of Hasbro’s long-running Marvel Legends line, which offers high-quality collectibles and role-play items for Marvel fans. The shield measures 24 inches in diameter and weighs about 8 pounds. It is made of metal and plastic and has a glossy finish. The shield is expected to be released in Fall 2023 and you can preorder it now!

Captain Carter is a character that first appeared in the Marvel Puzzle Quest video game and the Exiles comic series as Captain America. She is voiced by Hayley Atwell, who also played Peggy Carter in the live-action MCU movies and TV shows. She is a strong, brave, and loyal leader who fights for justice and freedom. She has a close relationship with Steve Rogers, who becomes the pilot of the HYDRA Stomper armor designed by Howard Stark. She also leads the Howling Commandos and battles against HYDRA and Red Skull.

This Marvel Gallery Disney + Captain Carter Statue would be the perfect prop to accompany her shield.

If you love Captain Carter and want to show your support, don’t miss this opportunity to get your own Marvel Legends Captain Carter Shield Prop Replica. It is a stunning piece of craftsmanship that will make you feel like you are part of the What If…? universe. Order yours today and get ready for some multiverse adventures!

