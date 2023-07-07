‘Indiana Jones 5’ Star “Disappointed” by Surprise Cameo, Shades Director for Cutting Role

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Harrison Ford’s fifth and final portrayal of the eponymous whip-cracking adventurer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) has been met with generally positive reviews from audiences, despite not faring overly well with critics. But now, it seems like the movie’s worst critic is actually a member of its cast, who recently vocalized her disappointment with her shortened role, blaming its director, James Mangold.

Disney’s distribution of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has officially arrived in theaters, and with it, a wave of controversy, a lackluster performance at the international box office, and other surprises not typically associated with the beloved Lucasfilm franchise.

Directed by James Mangold, the story follows an older, world-weary version of the titular archeologist as he prepares for retirement, though unbeknownst to him, a sinister plot involving a Nazi scientist (Mads Mikkelsen) and a mysterious dial with time-traveling capabilities is unraveling behind the scenes. Enter Indy’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who’s equally determined to obtain the dial and flip it for a profit. Together, they must work to stop Jürgen Voller, all while racing against the clock.

With words like “boing” and “woke” plaguing Disney’s latest entry into the Indiana Jones franchise, it’s unsurprising that its cast would have much to say about the film—especially a legacy actor whose unexpected cameo wasn’t quite what she wanted it to be.

The sequel sees several callbacks to Steven Speilberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), and specifically, to one pivotal character: Marion Ravenwood, a bar owner, and Indy’s primary love interest, played by Karen Allen.

The last time we saw Marion was in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull when she and Indy tied the knot after their daring adventure to Akator. Here, Marion reveals to the archeologist that he’s actually the father of her son, Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) after the couple had lost touch.

In Dial of Destiny, Muff is killed offscreen fighting in Vietnam, which drives a wedge between Indy and Marion. Riddled with unconsolable grief, the pair are on the brink of separation, but by the time the credits roll, Marion is back in Indy’s life, with the couple ready to work on their marriage.

But not everyone got their happy ending. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen spoke out about her return as Marion during the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ending, and had some strong words for the movie’s director, James Mangold.

It’s no secret that Dial of Destiny underwent many changes throughout production, including swapping Mangold for Spielberg after the four-time Oscar winner decided to ditch directing duties in lieu of being a producer and creative consultant. During this transition, Allen revealed that she was originally expecting a more prominent role in the fifth Indiana Jones installment, as the movie was initially going to come shortly after the release of Crystal Skull.

The veteran actress dropped some bombshell revelations about her original role in the film, although she “didn’t have the opportunity to read any of those scripts” while Speilberg was still directing. Allen then called Mangold’s addition to the Indy fold “a whole new approach,” adding that she felt she was going “into the unknown:”

When Steven [Spielberg] was still gonna direct the film, I didn’t have the opportunity to read any of those scripts, although I know that Marion was much more involved in the story at that juncture. So I knew James [Mangold] had hired new writers and that there was going to be a whole new approach with a new director and new writers, but I was really going into the unknown.

Allen then expressed her frustration when learning that her role in Dial of Destiny was reduced to a cameo, where she confessed that she felt “disappointed” by the decision:

The next thing I knew, I was reading a script that told the story, and of course, I was disappointed. I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go.

However, Allen did admit that her shortened role was due to “some problems with the story” involving Marion and Indy’s son, as Shia LaBeouf did not want to reprise his role as Mutt for the film. Ultimately, the actress was “really happy” that her and Ford’s characters put aside their differences and reconciled for a heartwarming conclusion:

I think they had some problems to solve with the story in terms of Shia LaBeouf not coming back, and they chose to create this story that Mutt had been killed in the war and that it put a wedge between Marion and Indy. I mean, you could have knocked me over with a feather when I read it. But I was really happy that they came back together in the end.

Now that the doctor has hung his hat and his whip, hopefully, he gets to live his happily ever after with Marion, allowing himself to enjoy the quiet retirement he’s certainly earned. While it’s disheartening to hear of Allen’s frustrations with her reduced role, Indy’s entire arc revolves around him having to get in touch with his emotions on his own, with Marion’s brief appearance completing this arc in a sentimental and nostalgic way.

Despite playing a crucial role in Raiders of the Lost Ark, maybe there simply wasn’t a good role for Marion in this particular Indy adventure. Their interpersonal conflict did work well as a story device, with Indy having to set aside his ego to properly grieve his deceased son—something that showed significant character growth for the adventurer, who isn’t exactly known for being in touch with his feelings.

Dial of Destiny undoubtedly drives home its final moments with Indy and Marion, and even without an abundance of screen time, Allen still shines in the role. Hopefully, she can rest well knowing she helped give the Indiana Jones franchise the fitting end it deserved.

