If He Stops Driving, His Family Dies

Liam Neeson is starring in yet another action movie you won’t want to miss. You heard that correctly if he stops driving, his family will die. That is the new premise for Liam Neeson’s latest action flick. Here are the details we gathered from the official trailer.

Liam Neeson – Hollywood Action Star

Liam Neeson, now approaching 72 years old, is still making his rounds in Hollywood as an action star. He is most commonly known for his role in the hit Taken franchise; Neeson has been making heart-pumping-non-stop-action films since 2009, after he was cast and starred in the Taken (2009) movie, officially launching his acting career. But his true love and passion lie in bringing iconic characters to life, like his role in Steven Spielberg’s war drama Schindler’s List (1993), which won him an Academy Award nomination. Neeson can grasp the audience’s attention with his gaze and commanding acting chops while on the silver screen. Ever since Taken, Neeson has been taking the Hollywood action industry by storm with films such as Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), Non-Stop (2014), The Grey (2012), and Cold Pursuit (2019). The man knows how to put on a good show with action sequences and thrilling moments to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Even in his early 70s, Neeson is still willing to pump out more action sequences than ever, as his latest film is about a man who must keep driving to keep his family alive. Here’s what we know so far.

Liam Neeson’s Newest Movie

From the Hollywood Reporter, Liam Neeson’s newest film, Retribution (2023), is set to hit theaters on August 25. Check out the awesome trailer below that was reposted by Discussing Film on Twitter:

Liam Neeson must keep driving or his family blows up in the first trailer for ‘RETRIBUTION’. In theaters on August 25. pic.twitter.com/CC2ZdJKUz6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 28, 2023

The official synopsis goes like this: a business person must follow a series of orders after learning his car is wired to explode. Director Nimrod Antal (director of 2010’s Predators) is at the helm as Neeson will be joined by Moa Dumezweni (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, 2023) and Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water, 2022).

What do you think of Liam Neeson’s Newest film? Are you planning on seeing it? Let us know in the comments below!