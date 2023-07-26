Fans Accuse Disney of Cheapening Beloved Show, “Bullsh*t”

Late Tuesday night, Disneyland Resort announced that Fantasmic! would return to Disneyland Park in spring 2024. The beloved nighttime show has been on pause since April when a fire engulfed its star, a towering Maleficient animatronic.

Thankfully, no Disney Cast Members were seriously injured. (Some were treated for smoke inhalation.) But the dragon was utterly lost.

Though fans are excited about the return of the Fantasmic!, the announcement came with some bad news. Mickey Mouse will no longer battle Maleficient; instead, the show feature all-new “magic.”

Hours after the announcement, hundreds of Disney Parks fans voiced their feelings on Reddit.

“What b*llshit,” Reddit user u/Tiki-Jedi said. “It was an accident. It happens. Nobody was hurt. That show has been performed literally thousands of times without any issues. Just build a new dragon and make everyone happy. Disney has the money. Tell the lawyers to STFU and get it done.”

“I think knowing that it was probably preventable had Disney just kept up with the proper matinence [sic.],” u/sideofspread wrote. “It’s a huge casualty for legit no reason. Thank goodness no one was hurt, but the fact that Disney is just looking into cheaper ways to return the show instead of re-evaluating their priorities… you hate to see it..”

“Fantasmic was one of those shows that I always believed had the ability to run forever,” u/iamdavidburke agreed. “Without the dragon I’m not sure I necessarily believe that anymore. What a shame that penny pinching has robbed us of another great part of the Disney experience.”

Fans on TikTok shared similar viewpoints. Caleb (@calebgtravels) shared his thoughts on Fantasmic!’s return in this video:

“I know safety needs to come first and they need to make sure that it’s fully ready before they start, but I just can’t help but wonder why is it taking so long to do a show without the dragon,” he said. “I hope they actually decide to spend the money to build and bring back a full dragon at some point, however long that’s going to be.”

“I’m so upset,” @shoeboxmusicals commented.

“I’ve lost my will to live,” said @soarinwithsami.

More About Fantasmic!

Though Disneyland Park’s Fantasmic! is on hold, Mickey Mouse battles his worst nightmares nightly in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Check the daily entertainment guide for showtimes!

“Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show—starring Mickey Mouse,” Disney writes. “As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.”

“When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.”

